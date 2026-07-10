Highgate Tender Meats Ltd. brand Honey garlic sausage recalled due to undeclared wheat

News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jul 10, 2026, 13:40 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product: Honey garlic sausage
Issue: Food - Allergen - Wheat
Food - Allergen - Gluten
Distribution: Ontario
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
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