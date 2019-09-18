OK Tire announces four-year partnership with Hockey Canada

Partnership supports Team Canada and local communities nationwide

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, OK Tire is proud to announce the beginning of a four-year partnership with Hockey Canada. The partnership is a natural next step in OK Tire's commitment to community engagement and support across the country. Through the agreement, OK Tire will be the exclusive official auto service and tire retailer of Hockey Canada and Team Canada.

Hockey Canada is the not-for-profit governing body for amateur hockey in Canada, from the grassroots levels to the Olympic Winter Games. The organization supports over 750,000 players, coaches and officials across Canada, and operates national teams that compete around the world every season. The organization also works to develop programs that make hockey accessible and affordable for local communities through its mission to lead, develop and promote positive hockey experiences throughout the country.

OK Tire will work with Hockey Canada on various grassroots programs in communities from coast to coast. These programs may include community grant initiatives, and recycling and environmental initiatives, and will be supported by the Hockey Canada Foundation, along with OK Tire and their partner, Bridgestone.

"With over 300 OK Tire locations across the country that are all independently owned and operated, the heart of OK Tire is our owners and employees, living in the communities they serve," says Jim Caldwell, president and CEO of OK Tire. "Partnering with Hockey Canada makes perfect sense as the organization shares the same values of community, family and being proudly Canadian as OK Tire. We are looking forward to working together with Hockey Canada to support local communities across the country and celebrate the unifying power of sports."

"Hockey Canada is proud to welcome OK Tire to our family of corporate partners. We look forward to collaborating on initiatives that will encourage participation in grassroots hockey programs across the country," said Mike Ross, chief business development office for Hockey Canada. "Through this partnership, OK Tire will have the opportunity to engage with Canadian hockey fans. We know this partnership will be beneficial to both parties as we continue to encourage participation in the game."

The alliance with Hockey Canada will be OK Tire's largest-ever sports partnership, and it is excited to expand on supporting cities and having a platform for local OK Tire owners and staff to engage with the strong hockey community across Canada.

About OK Tire

OK Tire is the largest independent tire and auto service retailer in Canada and the fourth largest in North America. It has been part of the Canadian landscape since 1953. There are over 300 independently owned and operated OK Tire locations across the country. Each franchise is unique within its geographical area, tailoring its offerings to meet customers' needs, and covering everything in, around, on or behind any vehicle. www.oktire.com

About Hockey Canada

Hockey Canada is the governing body for hockey in Canada and a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), with a membership through its 13 member associations of over 750,000 players, coaches and officials. Hockey Canada is a not-for-profit organization that creates leading-edge hockey development programs for its members to deliver in communities across Canada; provides consistent rules and regulations and various other membership services from coast to coast to coast; manages numerous regional, national and international hockey championships and events; and leads the operation of all teams that represent Canada in international competition. Hockey Canada's mission is to lead, develop and promote positive hockey experiences. For more information on Hockey Canada, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow through social media on Facebook and Twitter.

