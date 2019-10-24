OjO Electric Launches Rideshare Program in Memphis

"The consumer response we have received from residents in our other markets has been tremendous and we're excited to bring the OjO experience to the residents of Memphis. With more than half of vehicle rideshare trips under three miles, OjO has proven to be a simple, affordable alternative for travel, while reducing congestion and harmful emissions from cars," said Max Smith, CEO of OjO Electric. "We're thrilled to partner with Explore Bike Share for OjO's debut in Memphis."

OjO is initially permitted for 250 scooters in Memphis. Scooter rideshare users in the city will be able to enjoy longer rides, as compared to a typical kick-scooter, comfortable seated on OjO's adjustable cushioned seat. By encouraging increased mileage traveled and drive time in rideshare through thoughtful scooter design, OjO's goal is to reduce cars on the road and carbon emissions.

Explore Bike Share will provide operational support to OjO in Memphis, oversee scooter deployment, balancing, service and repair, and provide a 24/7 customer service telephone support line for users. OjO will be available at select existing Explore Bike Share stations as well as additional virtual docking stations throughout the city, which can be located easily via the OjO app. OjO rides in Memphis start at US$1.25, plus US$0.20 per minute, and may include a US$5.00 parking fee for out of station parking.

"OjO truly is the perfect partner that aligns with our mission to benefit our city and give our communities access to efficient, eco-friendly transportation," said Trey Moore, Executive Director of Explore Bike Share. "We're pleased to offer the community a safe and reliable option, in addition to our current fleet of bicycles."

On behalf of OjO Electric Corp.

"Max Smith"

CEO and Director

About OjO Electric Corp.

OjO Electric Corp. (TSXV: OJO) is dedicated to providing safe, sustainable Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) mobility solutions in collaboration with municipal governments to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions. OjO's vision is to change rideshare for good by creating a sustainable mobility eco-system that connects people, cities and businesses. OjO's platform is built with open API's to allow for integration with partners and multi-modal transportation solutions. To find out more, please download the OjO mobile app or visit www.ojoelectric.com.

About Explore Bike Share

Explore Bike Share is a registered 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that aims to advance Memphis and connect its residents on multiple fronts, including affordable and accessible transportation, healthy lifestyles, environment, culture and tourism. For more information, please visit explorebikeshare.bcycle.com.

