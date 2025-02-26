OICC | Oxford International Career Colleges Opens in Downtown Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - OICC | Oxford International Career Colleges is excited to announce the grand opening of its new campus in downtown Toronto. This innovative institution with campuses in Halifax and in Vancouver provides high-quality education and vocational training for individuals seeking rewarding careers in the community support sector.

At launch, on April 7, 2025, OICC Toronto campus will offer four in-demand programs: Personal Support Worker (PSW) in-person and distance education, Home Support Worker (HSW) hybrid, and Early Childhood Assistant (ECA) hybrid. These programs are designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge required to excel in their chosen fields and meet the growing demand for qualified professionals in Ontario. For students who need to improve their English Language skills for a successful career in these areas, Oxford International also offers ESL programs in Toronto or online, boasting a 35-year history in delivering high-quality ESL instruction in Canada.

Personal Support Worker Program : Students in this program will learn to assist clients with daily activities and health needs, offering compassionate care in various settings including long-term care facilities and hospitals.

Students in this program will learn to assist clients with daily activities and health needs, offering compassionate care in various settings including long-term care facilities and hospitals. Home Support Worker Program: Students will learn similar skills as a Personal Support Worker and will focus more on providing support with daily living tasks in community-based settings.

Students will learn similar skills as a Personal Support Worker and will focus more on providing support with daily living tasks in community-based settings. Early Childhood Assistant Program : This program focuses on developing the skills needed to nurture the development of young children, providing students with the tools to support early learning and create positive educational environments.

"We are thrilled to add to our language programs by opening our doors in downtown Toronto and offering career programs that directly address the needs of our community," said Nadine Baladi, SVP of Oxford International Canada. "We work closely with our industry partners and together, we seek to empower students with the hands-on training they need to make a meaningful impact in their careers and the lives of those they serve." Alex Korda, Chief Marketing Officer at Oxford International says " The need for vocational education in Canada is at an all-time high due to the growing skills gaps in these fields, and we're proud to be able to offer in-demand training to enable strong career growth".

OICC is committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive learning atmosphere, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to succeed.

For more information about OICC | Oxford International Career Colleges and its programs, please visit their website .

SOURCE Oxford International Career Colleges