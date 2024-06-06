Oi Ocha and Shohei Ohtani are Being Seen Around the World

MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the signing of a contract between Oi Ocha, the world's #1 unsweetened green tea beverage brand (made by ITO EN Ltd.), and Shohei Ohtani, star player of the Los Angeles Dodgers, to promote Japanese tea culture internationally, new ads stemming from this partnership will be shown in 84 locations in Japan and around the world.

The Biggest Campaign to Date

Times Square, New York (CNW Group/ITO EN) New Key Visual (CNW Group/ITO EN)

This campaign is the first and most extensive outdoor advertising campaign that Oi Ocha has ever undertaken at once in various countries around the world. It will have a global reach with multiple advertisements appearing in several countries and 85 locations, including Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, and the U.S. with a massive display in Times Square, to promote Oi Ocha green tea and its philosophy in as many nations as possible.

A New Era of Bottles

With the new campaign come new bottles. The classic Oi Ocha bottles are getting a redesign and the new look features Shohei Ohtani as well as a haiku showcasing Ohtani's love for the brand's green tea, in line with the campaign's aesthetic. The new look will therefore be present across multiple areas of Oi Ocha's identity during its collaboration with Shohei Ohtani.

From Japan to the World

With Oi Ocha having a strong Japanese identity, the idea of bringing Shohei Ohtani on board has the intention of sharing the brand's culture with the world. His status as a star baseball player in North America, combined with Oi Ocha's already established name, is there to reinforce the brand's philosophy of preserving tea culture, having the utmost respect for the environment, and promoting healthy habits through the many benefits of green tea.

Statement by Shohei Ohtani

My green tea, My soul.

So much is happening these days.

It makes sense to take a break for green tea

to soothe both mind and body.

I want to share this experience with everyone around the world.

The next step, the goal for Oi Ocha.

