VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - OHME! Foods, the Canadian snack brand redefining healthy snacking with its clean, freeze-dried creations, proudly announces the launch of its newest product: Blueberry Yogurt Crunch — a shelf-stable, on-the-go snack made with just three simple ingredients: blueberries, Canadian Greek yogurt, and apples. Sweet, tangy, and naturally protein-packed, this latest addition is a crunchy nod to OHME!'s roots — both in food and in culture.

OHME! Foods Launches Blueberry Yogurt Crunch: A Creamy, Crunchy Celebration of Real Fruit, Real Culture, and Real Innovation (CNW Group/OHME! Foods Inc.)

Founded by Jenny and Han Yue, two Asian Canadian health-conscious project managers turned entrepreneurs, OHME! Foods is built on a mission to make snacking fun, nutritious, and accessible. As proud members of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community, Jenny and Han are sharing their culture through food—celebrating simplicity, wellness, and flavour-forward creativity.

"We grew up in families where food wasn't just nourishment—it was love, care, and storytelling," said Jenny Yue, Co-Founder of OHME! "With OHME!, we wanted to bring that same intention into modern snacking—real ingredients, real joy, and none of the junk."

OHME! first made waves with its freeze-dried fruit line and quickly built a loyal following across North America. Now found in over 120 retailers and recently picked up by Urban Outfitters US, the company is expanding its beloved yogurt crunch line to include Blueberry—following popular demand after the success of their Mango and Strawberry flavors.

Made in Canada, the Blueberry Yogurt Crunch took over seven months of testing to perfect. "We didn't want it to be crumbly or chewy—we wanted that perfect crunch, like a yogurt parfait you can eat with one hand," said Han Yue, Co-Founder and Product Lead. "Turns out it's really hard to make something this simple—and that's what makes it special."

Blueberry Yogurt Crunch is now available online at www.ohmefoods.com and through select retailers across Canada and the US. As part of the launch, customers who sign up for OHME!'s newsletter will receive an exclusive gift with purchase, while supplies last.

In honour of AAPI Heritage Month, OHME! is also spotlighting other AAPI founders and creators throughout May via social content and community partnerships—continuing to uplift the voices behind the snacks.

Vancouver, BC

www.ohmefoods.com

@ohmefoods on Instagram

For media inquiries, samples, or interviews with the founders, please contact: Media Contact: Emma Kim, Brand Operations, OHME! Foods, [email protected]