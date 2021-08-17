OHA Welcomes New Province-Wide Measures for COVID-19 Vaccinations Among Healthcare Workers

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) welcomes and endorses the measures established today by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore to help increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among healthcare workers, including all hospital staff.

Throughout the pandemic, the OHA has consulted with its members to identify strategies to further increase healthcare worker vaccination rates. Members have consistently and adamantly expressed the need for a provincial healthcare worker vaccination framework. The OHA has been advocating for this approach since early July and is pleased to see the government set these baseline requirements.

The OHA will be working with its members to identify implementation issues and to address them as quickly as possible while closely monitoring the impact of these measures. Given the immediate risks posed by the Delta variant, there may be a need for hospitals to move quickly to implement additional requirements.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps to keep ourselves and those around us safe, including our most vulnerable in hospitals and other healthcare settings. Hospitals and the people who work there must do everything possible to keep patients and clients safe. If you are unvaccinated, please act immediately to protect your own health and safety and get your COVID-19 vaccination right away."

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For further information: Hannah Ward, Media and Communications Advisor, Ontario Hospital Association, [email protected]

Related Links

www.oha.com

