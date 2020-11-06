OHA Welcomes Investments in Hospital Sector in 2020 Ontario Budget

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) welcomes the government's support for hospitals and the wider health care system in the 2020 Ontario Budget.

Ontario's hospitals have long faced financial and occupancy pressures, well before the arrival of COVID-19. Over the last nine months, hospitals have played a crucial anchor role in this pandemic, delivering life-saving care, opening assessment centres, conducting lab testing and assisting system partners facing outbreaks. These efforts have come at an historic financial cost, and hospitals have also suffered heavy losses in key revenue streams.

The hospital sector is facing a potential forecast deficit of at least $2 billion in 20/21, primarily a result of their role in fighting the pandemic. Yesterday's Budget directly acknowledges the significant financial pressure facing hospitals and reaffirms the government's commitment to supporting them and stabilizing their financial position through the remainder of this fiscal year. As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the OHA appreciates the inclusion of dedicated health contingencies which will provide much-needed flexibility in the year ahead as the province responds to an evolving pandemic. These measures are vital in order to preserve access to all hospital services and maintain workforce stability.

COVID-19 has caused severe pressure throughout the province. Ontario's healthcare system, economy and citizens have had to deal with circumstances that were unimaginable a year ago. Now, with Ontario projecting a $38.5B deficit, it is time for a serious national discussion on strengthening our health care system. As we've said before, the Government of Canada and provincial governments must come together to overhaul our system of transfer payments and to strengthen our country's ability to fund health services throughout this pandemic and into the future."

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For further information: Amanda Philp, Director of Public Affairs, at [email protected]

Related Links

www.oha.com

