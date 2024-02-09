OHA Welcomes Federal-Provincial Investment of $3.1 Billion in Heath Care Funding

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford on signing a historic $3.1 billion dollar agreement for health care funding in Ontario. Over time, this agreement will facilitate the creation of new health services capacity and capability, help ensure reduced unnecessary reliance on acute care hospitals and ensure more people have access to care in the right setting.

The OHA is grateful for the renewed support from both the federal and provincial government in targeting key gaps in the health system, such as wait times, access to primary care, and staffing pressures. This announcement comes at a time when continued partnership and investments in all areas of health care services are needed to allow care to be delivered in the most appropriate setting and in the most cost-effective manner. Ontario's population is rapidly growing and aging, and the demand for health care services is expected to rise dramatically in the years ahead. Over the next 20 years, Canada's seniors' population - those age 65 and older - is expected to grow by 68 per cent.

There is a growing recognition that the status quo is no longer tenable. Ontario's hospitals will be seeking to leverage the enormous potential of technology and innovation to help prepare for the province's future health care needs, and to continue to strengthen and scale across the health care system.

We look forward to continued collaboration and innovation with all levels of Government to ensure that Ontario's health care system is prepared to meet the future demands that will be placed upon it."

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

Ontario Hospital Association

Established in 1924, the OHA serves as the voice of the province's public hospitals, supporting them through advocacy, knowledge translation and member engagement, labour relations, and data and analytics with the goal of helping hospitals build a better health system. The OHA is also attuned to the broader strategic questions facing the future of the province's health care system and we work to ensure Ontario's hospitals have a voice in shaping this longer-term vision.

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For further information: Marina Bozic, Media Relations and Public Affairs Advisor, Ontario Hospital Association, [email protected]