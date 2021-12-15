OHA Supports Interim Precautionary Measure on PPE Given Uncertainty of Omicron

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - "Given the high level of uncertainty regarding transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) fully supports today's interim recommendations from Public Health Ontario regarding the use of N95 respirators for some activities as a precautionary measure.

The hospital sector is committed to protecting the health and safety of staff and to following the precautionary principle in the face of new scientific uncertainties. Front-line health care workers are doing everything they can to care for and protect Ontarians. The OHA and its members appreciate the release of updated recommendations, which outline when medical/surgical masks are appropriate and when N95 respirators are preferred and will support health care worker requests to access an N95 respirator pursuant to these interim recommendations.

Building on the knowledge and experience gained throughout four waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OHA and its members will continue to follow the evolving advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health while applying the precautionary principle as they have done throughout the pandemic."

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

