OHA Statement on Ongoing Negotiations with CUPE, SEIU and Unifor

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - "For the last several weeks, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) has been actively engaged in separate negotiations with CUPE, SEIU and Unifor.

These negotiations follow the Bill 124 re-opener arbitration decisions that were released last year and provided substantial compensation improvements for health care workers. The OHA has a long history of voluntary agreements with these unions during similarly challenging times. For example, the OHA reached negotiated agreements with CUPE in 2001, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2018.

Given this strong track record, we think that the best way to deal with issues related to collective bargaining is for the union and the employer to sit down and negotiate. The OHA respects the collective bargaining process and is currently on site for these negotiations, focusing on reaching an agreement.

The OHA and Ontario's hospitals deeply value the hard work and incredible dedication of all health care workers. Financial stability is a key priority for the OHA, and we are working closely with the Ministry of Health to address current uncertainties."

-Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

Ontario Hospital Association

Established in 1924, the OHA serves as the voice of the province's public hospitals, supporting them through advocacy, knowledge translation and member engagement, labour relations, and data and analytics with the goal of helping hospitals build a better health system. The OHA is also attuned to the broader strategic questions facing the future of the province's health care system and we work to ensure Ontario's hospitals have a voice in shaping this longer-term vision.

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For further information: Marina Bozic, Media Relations and Public Affairs Advisor, Ontario Hospital Association, [email protected]