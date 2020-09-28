OH HENRY! levels up: latest candy bar innovation takes on gaming with NBA® 2K21 partnership

New OH HENRY! LEVEL UP Bar boosts performance with in-game code on each wrapper

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Will smooth peanut butter make you run faster? Will crunchy pretzels make you stronger? Will peanuts, caramel, and a chocolatey coating increase your accuracy? Yes, they will, thanks to the new OH HENRY! LEVEL UP bar: a confectionery product that boosts performance. That is, video game performance.

The latest candy innovation from Hershey Canada Inc. is the only confectionery brand offering in-game boosts in Canada. Each OH HENRY! LEVEL UP bar will contain a code for an in-game boost reward for NBA® 2K21 inside the wrapper, allowing players to level up their skills in the top-rated and top-selling NBA game while they refuel with the bar at home.

"OH HENRY! bar has always been about conquering hunger, but now we're helping Canadians conquer the court as well," says Alejandro Mosquera, Marketing Manager, OH HENRY!. "As the only confectionery brand in Canada to offer an in-game performance enhancer, OH HENRY! LEVEL UP is breaking down barriers in the chocolate world."

The OH HENRY! LEVEL UP bar marks the second product innovation in recent years as the brand continues to explore ways of getting in the hands (and mouths) of Canadians. With more than 23 million Canadians identifying as gamers, spending an average of 10 hours per week playingi, as the LEVEL UP bar name suggests, the OH HENRY! brand is using 'XP' gained in past innovation launches to go all-in on gaming.

The new OH HENRY! LEVEL UP bar is now available at retailers across the country.

