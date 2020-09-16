Offshore workers call on government to stabilize industry

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Hundreds of workers in the offshore oil and gas industry rallied at the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature today to demand protection from the turbulence in the industry caused by falling global oil prices and the COVID-19 economic slump.

"Strategic investments by both levels of government can help this industry, these workers, these families, weather a temporary downturn so that offshore can continue to be one of the region's most valuable industries," said Linda McNeil, Unifor Atlantic Regional Director in the rally streamed live on Facebook.

Unifor is calling on the federal and provincial government to make strategic investments in the industry to ensure that Canada's energy industry remains healthy and well-positioned to continue the transition to lower carbon alternatives.

"The energy sector's good jobs and millions of dollars in royalties have strengthened the economy for decades," said Dave Mercer, President of Unifor Local 2121, the union for workers on Hibernia and Terra Nova. "During this time of need, the government needs to stand up for offshore workers and form new partnerships for Canada's energy future."

Unifor represents 700 workers on the Hibernia platform and the Terra Nova.

Video of the rally can be downloaded here.

