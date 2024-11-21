OFFICIALLY WINTER: SNOW FALLS THIS WEEK ACROSS ALL REGIONS OF VAIL RESORTS' NORTHERN HEMISPHERE RESORTS

November snowfall at Vail Resorts' ski resorts in West, Rockies, East and Europe regions leads to early openings as Epic Pass December 2 deadline approaches

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- This week, snow fell across all regions of Vail Resorts' Northern Hemisphere resort operations, bringing with it the start to winter and the 2024-/25 ski season. Nowhere was this more exciting than at Whistler Blackcomb, where nearly 90 inches of snow (228 cm) has fallen since Nov. 1, leading to an early opening today, Nov. 21. With recent snowstorms at Vail, Breckenridge, Andermatt-Sedrun (Switzerland) and more, and with snow falling today at Seven Springs in Pennsylvania, resorts in the West, Rockies, East and in Europe have received significant early season snowfall. By tomorrow, seven resorts will be open on the Epic Pass, providing access to more than 3,000 acres of skiing and riding the week before Thanksgiving. The Epic Pass is only on sale through Dec. 2.

Whistler Blackcomb

Early Openings in the West: North America's largest resort – Whistler Blackcomb – opened earlier than planned today, thanks to nearly 90 inches (228cm) of recent snowfall and the hard work of its snowmaking and grooming teams. The resort kicked off the season with more than 620 acres and will quickly expand its footprint to more than 1,935 acres by Friday. Snow continues to fall in Whistler, with another 11 inches (30cm) forecasted through the weekend, which will add to the existing 51 inch (131cm) base depth. Also in the West, Tahoe's Heavenly Ski Resort and Northstar California Resort opened early this week as a result of natural snowfall and excellent snowmaking temperatures.

Abundant Early Season Terrain in the Rockies: Keystone Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Vail Mountain, Colorado's largest ski resort, are open for the season. One foot of snow fell across Vail Mountain earlier this week, with snow falling at resorts across Colorado and Utah. The wintry weather pattern continues with 30 inches in the Park City Mountain 10-day forecast, and 12-24 inches forecasted across Colorado resorts. On Friday, Park City Mountain, America's largest ski resort, will also open. Combined, these resorts will offer more than1,000 acres available for skiers and riders by Friday, with more terrain set to open ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanks to an abundance of November snowfall, Crested Butte Mountain Resort and Beaver Creek Resort are poised to open Wednesday, Nov. 27, adding more options for guests with an Epic Pass.

Snowfall and Snowmaking Spotted in the East: Seven Springs Mountain Resort saw the start of natural November snowfall in Pennsylvania today. Snowmakers at the company's East resorts are watching temperatures around the clock and are ready to continue making snow at every opportunity. With 26 resorts in the East, skiers and riders on the Epic Pass have incredible choice throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania. Guests that hail from the Midwest will have 10 options on the Epic Pass that are close to home, with resorts in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Missouri and Indiana.

Brilliant Winter Storms in Europe: Vail Resorts' newest additions to the family, Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana in Switzerland, also received snowfall this week. With resorts experiencing between 16-30 inches (40-78 cm) in the past five days, these premier European ski resorts are set for an exceptional start to the winter season. Skiers and snowboarders on the Epic Pass can also experience partner destinations such as the legendary Ski Arlberg in Austria, Skirama Dolomiti in Italy, Les 3 Vallées in France, and Verbier 4 Vallées in Switzerland. Unlock unparalleled European skiing all on one Pass.

Epic Day Pass & Epic Pass: Skiers and Snowboarders have less than two weeks left to save up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices before Epic Day Passes go off sale for the season. All Epic Passes, including Epic Day Passes, are only available until Dec. 2, providing the best value for guests planning to ski or ride even just one day this season. To learn more visit www.epicpass.com.

