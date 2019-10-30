Official statement of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canda, Local 56, following the article published on October 28, 2019, by journalist Marian Scott

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The I.A.T.S.E. Local 56, has read the article published by journalist Marian Scott in The Gazette on October 28, 2019.

The Union would like to state that Mr. Richard Soly's comments, as published by Mrs. Scott, were made in a personal capacity and do not reflect the opinion or the official position of the I.A.T.S.E., Local 56, its members or its representatives.

Mr. Bienné Blémur has filed a complaint against the Union before the Administrative Labour Tribunal. Since the case is still before the courts, we will not comment further on the matter.

