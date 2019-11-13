Official Statement - Guy Laliberté

MONTRÉAL, Nov.13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ -

*This statement must be published in its entirety*

We confirm that Mr. Guy Laliberté is currently held in custody at the Gendarmerie on the island of Tahiti. A medical cannabis user, Mr. Laliberté is being questioned in respect of cultivation of cannabis for his personal use only at the residence on the island of Nukutepipi, located in the French Polynesia. Mr. Guy Laliberté categorically denies and dissociates himself completely from any rumors implicating him in the sale or the traffic of controlled substances. We collaborate with the local authorities in the investigation. No comments will be issued.

