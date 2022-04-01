OFFICIAL SPRING LAUNCH FOR SCHOOL CRICKET 2022 - PREMIER'S CUP OF SCHOOL CRICKET

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Premier, Doug Ford launched the much-anticipated Premier's Cup School Cricket 2022 this evening at the Spring Launch for School Cricket in Brampton. The evening featured remarks from the Premier and key sponsors, awards for student achievement, design and innovation in cricket as well as the unveiling of the new OSCA logo. The event was well attended and highlighted the growth of cricket in Ontario schools.

Premier Ford, Minister Bethlenfalvy, Minister Lecce, Minister Sarkaria, Mayor Brown and local MPPs were on hand to launch the Premier's Cup School Cricket which will support the delivery of school cricket programs to school aged children. The 2022 launch of the game of cricket also included school board officials, students, and other dignitaries who joined in the announcement of the winners of the OSCA Logo Design Contest and the unveiling of OSCA's new logo. A modern signature logo was unveiled that represents the diversity, appeal and accessibility of the sport.

In addition, Peel winners Jenna Wang and Ryden Peiris were recognized at the launch and congratulated by Premier Ford. The full list of winners, who were each awarded $1,000 Canadian Tire gift card are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Aiden Austria - St. Brother Andre Catholic High School, Markham.

Alicia Vaccarella - St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic High School, Richmond Hill

Carrie Ji - St Robert Catholic High School, Thornhill

Jenna Wang - The Woodlands Secondary School, Mississauga

Ryden Peiris - Claireville Public School, Brampton

"We are delighted to partner with the Canadian Tire Corporation and CIMA to energize and empower young people through the sport of cricket which used to be the national sport of Canada many years ago," said Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA. "We are thankful for the support we received from our educational sector partners and the Ontario Cricket Academy (OCA) that helped make school physical activities more inclusive so they can positively impact the lives of young people."

"I am so pleased to hear that CIMA has now created the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA), to expand the Premier's Cup School cricket. The sense of pride and happiness I take from this is hard to overstate and everyone here deserves so much credit for the incredible roles they've played," said Premier Doug Ford. "I wish OSCA my very best wishes as you continue to share this great game with the next generation of cricketers."

"CIMA Canada is proud to see the results of the tireless volunteer efforts, leadership and vision of our members to support young people of Ontario," said Keren Stephen, FCMA, CGMA, Chair of CIMA Canada. "CIMA Canada extends its best wishes, continued co-operation and support as OSCA takes on the next phase of growth of this wonderful program."

"Canadian Tire Corporation is proud to support the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) in their efforts to give kids all over Ontario access to the wonderful sport of cricket," said Kim Saunders, Vice President, ESG Strategy & Community Impact at Canadian Tire. "We are thrilled with the success of the programs built over the past year that have helped kids get active and have fun."

Despite the limitations of Covid on schools and sports, OSCA has been actively providing cricket programs during the past year to children and youth as well as capacity building initiatives in schools through the generous support from OSCA's founding partner Canadian Tire Corporation and the Federal Government's Healthy Communities Initiative. These students were able to engage with their peers to develop skills that will stay with them for a lifetime.

SOURCE Ontario Schools Cricket Association

For further information: Media Contact: Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA, Phone number: 416-578-5929, Email: [email protected]