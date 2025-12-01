LAVAL, QC, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Laval and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ are proud to officially open Le 605, a 101-unit affordable housing project that will welcome families and individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. This social and cultural diversity project, led by the Société de gestion Querbes, which will manage it, was carried out under the Fonds de solidarité FTQ–Government of Quebec Agreement.

The $45.5 million financial package includes $20 million in investments from the Government of Canada through the Affordable Housing Fund and $17.6 million from the Government of Quebec through its partnership with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ to create 2,278 affordable housing units in Quebec. The City of Laval has invested $7 million in the project.

The six-storey building is located at 605 Curé-Labelle Boulevard in Laval and offers bachelor apartments as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. This safe, inclusive and welcoming living environment will promote the independence, stability and integration of residents in a socially and culturally diverse setting.

The event was attended by Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women. She was joined by Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families and Member of Parliament for Vimy, Christopher Skeete, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval, Josée Lagacé, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, and Mazen Houdeib, General Director of the Société de gestion Querbes and ROMEL's Technical Resources Group.

Toward the creation of 2,278 social and affordable housing units

Under the innovative partnership between the Government of Quebec and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, 2,278 new social and affordable housing units are to be built by 2027. Most of the projects are new constructions, but the roadmap also includes, to a lesser extent, acquisitions of existing buildings for the purpose of renovating them and maintaining rent affordability.

Quotes

"Through our investments in affordable housing, our government is supporting those who need it most, here in Laval and across the country. We are committed to building strong communities through initiatives like this one."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Since taking office, I have been pleased to see that the measures implemented by our government are making a real difference in improving the housing supply. This is the case with our collaboration with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, which enables us to take rapid, concrete action, in partnership with municipalities and housing organizations, to better house Quebecers with low or moderate incomes. Le 605 serves as a compelling example, as it will provide an inclusive and safe living environment for people from diverse cultural backgrounds."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is committed to helping communities strengthen their capacity to develop local solutions to housing needs and homelessness. This housing project will provide more safe and affordable housing for some of Laval's most vulnerable residents. It's also another step toward building an economy that works for everyone."

Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families and Member of Parliament for Vimy

"I enthusiastically welcome these 101 new housing units in our beautiful region. This is a promising project that improves access to affordable housing for families and individuals, while fostering the social and cultural diversity that is essential to the vitality of our community."

Christopher Skeete, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Laval Region and Member of the National Assembly for Sainte-Rose

"The housing crisis affects many people, especially the most vulnerable. I am proud of the efforts we are making in Laval to provide accessible and welcoming living environments. There is still work to be done to ensure our city remains within everyone's reach, and today's inauguration represents a concrete step in that direction."

Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

"Our commitment to creating sustainable social and affordable housing continues. By financing these projects led by organizations rooted in their communities, we reaffirm our determination to build inclusive and sustainable communities--because every household deserves a decent home and a living environment adapted to its needs."

Martin Raymond, President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"Thanks to the support of the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, and the City of Laval, this major project was made possible for the benefit of Laval families with low and moderate incomes. This project is the result of commitment and partnership between government bodies and the community sector."

Mazen Houdeib, General Director of the Société de gestion Querbes and ROMEL's Technical Resources Group

Highlight:

Sixty-five of the 101 households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's Rent Supplement Program. If eligible, tenants could spend no more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Laval (10%).

