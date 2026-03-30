SHAWINIGAN, QC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with the City of Shawinigan, Mission Unitaînés and the Office d'habitation de la Vallée de l'Énergie, today officially opened a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. The new living environment is nearly full, and residents will start moving in on March 31.

Located at 1900 3e Avenue, the residence, which will be named Maison Micheline-M.-Villemure, is a product of the first phase of the Mission Unitaînés project. The goal was originally to add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock within two years by building 11 residences, each with 100 units, in 11 different cities. A second phase, announced in August 2025, brought the total number of new housing units to be built over the two-year period to 1,700 in 17 cities.

Government investments related to the partnership with Mission Unitaînés total $370.1 million. They stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Shawinigan donated the land, provided certain tax breaks and covered the utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, rounded out the financial package.

The official opening was attended by Marie-Louise Tardif, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Natural Resources and Forests and Member of the National Assembly for Laviolette–Saint-Maurice, Jean-Yves Tremblay, Acting Mayor of Shawinigan, Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés, and Mario Plourde, General Manager of the Office d'habitation de la Vallée de l'Énergie.

Quotes:

"This project shows that by working together, we can quickly deliver affordable housing that meets the needs of local residents. Our priority is clear: to speed up housing construction through initiatives like Build Canada Homes, in order to increase supply and support our communities. Here in Grand-Mère, in the Mauricie region, this is resulting in tangible outcomes for our seniors."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain

"Our government is delivering more social and affordable housing than ever, in all regions of Quebec. The agreement with Mission Unitaînés is a formula that's yielding concrete results: new, high-quality living environments that people truly enjoy, delivered on budget and on schedule. The official opening of the Shawinigan building is further proof of this. Congratulations to all the partners!"

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I'm delighted to see this promising project become reality for Shawinigan. Our government is taking action to accelerate the construction of quality, affordable housing tailored to the needs of those who helped build Quebec as it is today. The Mission Unitaînés project is fully in line with this commitment to provide our seniors with modern, safe and dignified living environments."

Jean Boulet, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister of Labour, Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region and Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières

"The official opening of this building marks an important step forward for Mauricie's seniors. We are proud to provide our community with a safe and affordable living environment tailored to those who helped build Shawinigan."

Marie-Louise Tardif, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Natural Resources and Forests and Member of the National Assembly for Laviolette–Saint-Maurice

"Our government is proud to have contributed to the completion of this project, which significantly improves the supply of non-profit housing in Shawinigan. Beyond the numbers, 100 life stories start here. This project demonstrates that when the City acts with determination and works closely with its partners, we can provide our seniors with living environments that are affordable, welcoming and well integrated into our community."

Jean-Yves Tremblay, Acting Mayor of Shawinigan

"In line with its strategic planning, the Office d'habitation de la Vallée de l'Énergie focuses on key partnerships to accelerate the development of social and affordable housing that meets the real needs of Mauricie residents. The Maison Micheline-M-Villemure project illustrates this approach. The Office d'habitation de la Vallée de l'Énergie is proud to be the owner of this new building. The entire team warmly thanks Mission Unitaînés for this contribution, which benefits seniors in the region."

Mario Plourde, General Manager, Office d'habitation de la Vallée de l'Énergie

"It is with immense pride that today, by officially opening this building, we fulfill the mission we set out on less than two years ago to provide quality, safe and financially accessible housing for the least affluent seniors in our society. We are very proud to bring this vision to life and to know that seniors have begun moving into this building that we built together. An effective partnership between the City, the different levels of government and our team enabled us to complete the project in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

Virtual tour of a Mission Unitaînés building designed by Yelle Maillé et associés architectes.

The newly opened residence in Shawinigan includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a mobility scooter parking area, it also includes a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Caroline Sauriol, CEO of Mission Unitaînés, [email protected], 514-442-6251