LÉVIS, QC, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés, the City of Lévis and the Office municipal d'habitation de Lévis, today officially opened a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. Almost all units have been spoken for, and residents have been moving in over the past few weeks.

Located at 4130 boulevard Guillaume-Couture, the residence is a product of the first phase of a project by Mission Unitaînés. The goal was originally to add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock within two years by building 11 residences, each with 100 units, in 11 different cities. A second phase, announced in August 2025, brought the total number of new housing units to be built over the two-year period to 1,700 in 17 cities.

Government investments related to the partnership with Mission Unitaînés total $370.1 million. They stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Lévis donated the land, provided certain tax breaks and covered the costs of customizing the project and the utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, rounded out the financial package.

The event was attended by Martine Biron, Quebec Minister of Higher Education and Member for Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec Centre; Steven Blaney, Mayor of Lévis; Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés; and Gérard Truchon, General Manager of the Office municipal d'habitation de Lévis.

Quotes:

"Our government is delivering more social and affordable housing than ever, in all regions of Quebec. The agreement with Mission Unitaînés is a formula that's yielding concrete results: new quality living environments that are a great place to live, delivered on budget and on schedule. The official opening of this building in Lévis is proof of this once again! Congratulations to all the partners!"

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I'm proud of our government's contribution to this project. The residential building officially opened today will make a real difference for seniors in Lévis. Every project like this one draws us closer to the country we want to build--communities where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec Centre

"The official opening of this new 100-unit building in Lévis is an important milestone for our community. By providing seniors with a safe and accessible living environment that meets their needs, this project contributes directly to improving their quality of life. It also demonstrates our partners' ability to work together to meet very real needs on the ground."

Martine Biron, Quebec Minister of Higher Education

"With the inauguration of these 100 housing units in Lévis, we are reaching a new milestone in our 2021–2031 Social and Affordable Housing Development Strategy. The City is proud to have contributed $3.5 million to this project, which will provide seniors with affordable, sustainable, and safe housing, thereby enhancing their quality of life. This project fully aligns with our commitment to increasing the supply of financially accessible housing across the entire territory. It also highlights the strength of collaboration among partners, which is delivering results and enabling us to move forward together toward achieving our shared housing objectives."

Steven Blaney, Mayor of Lévis

"I would like to thank all of our partners, whose support was instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. I also wish to highlight the essential contribution of Mission Unitaînés, without whom this achievement would not have been possible, as well as the exemplary collaboration of the City of Lévis. Today, we are inaugurating a privileged living environment--one in which those who will call it home will be able to truly thrive."

Gérard Truchon, General Manager, Office municipal d'habitation de Lévis

"It is with immense pride that today, by officially opening this building, we fulfill the mission we set out on less than two years ago to provide quality, safe and financially accessible housing for the least affluent seniors in our society. We are very proud to bring this vision to life and to know that seniors have begun moving into this building that we built together. An effective partnership between the City, the different levels of government and our team enabled us to complete the project in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

Virtual tour of a Mission Unitaînés building designed by Yelle Maillé et associés architectes.

The newly opened residence in Lévis includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a mobility scooter parking area, it also includes a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Mission Unitaînés, [email protected], 514-843-1905