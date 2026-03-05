L'ISLET RCM, QC, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and the regional county municipality (RCM) of L'Islet are proud to officially open a nine-unit second-stage shelter for women and children experiencing post-separation domestic violence. The total investment for this project is more than $5.8 million.

The opening was hosted by the Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Deputy Government Whip and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke. She was accompanied by Mathieu Rivest, Member of the National Assembly for Côte-du-Sud, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Normand Caron, Prefect of L'Islet RCM; and Christiane Bourgault, Director of the Centre-Femmes La Jardilec.

The governments of Canada and Quebec contributed more than $4.8 million to the project through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. L'Islet RCM contributed to the project in various ways, in particular by providing some of the furnishings for the nine housing units. The funding package was strengthened through contributions from private donors, including the Desjardins GoodSpark Fund and the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation.

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments and municipalities work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our investments in the creation of social and affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people with special needs. This financial assistance provides safe housing for women who are victims of post-separation domestic violence, along with their children. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebec women have access to a supportive environment where they can rebuild their lives under better conditions."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Our government is tackling the housing crisis by investing in all types of housing in the Regional County Municipality of L'Islet and across Canada. The opening of La Jardilec is a big step forward for the community, as the units will provide quality of life and residential stability to the most vulnerable women, along with their children, but above all, the peace of mind that this safety will bring them."

The Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Deputy Government Whip and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

"The opening of a second-stage shelter in my riding for women who are victims of post-separation domestic violence, along with their children, means more than just a new service in our community. It's a powerful gesture of solidarity and a strong commitment to providing a safe living environment where people can catch their breath in a healthy setting. I commend the Centre-Femmes La Jardilec's leaders for supporting this project with conviction, as well as all the partners."

Mathieu Rivest, Member of the National Assembly for Côte-du-Sud

"The Regional County Municipality is proud to support this major initiative through its major projects fund, the Fonds de soutien aux projets structurants. We are all fortunate to have an organization like the Centre-Femmes La Jardilec, with dedicated, skilled professionals deeply committed to the well-being of the community."

Normand Caron, Prefect of the Regional County Municipality of L'Islet

"The Centre-Femmes La Jardilec is extremely proud of the completion of this second-stage shelter, which provides a safe and welcoming environment for women and children to rebuild their lives after they've experienced trauma."

Christiane Bourgault, Director, Centre-Femmes La Jardilec

"With the opening of this second-stage shelter, the Centre-Femmes La Jardilec is taking a crucial step for women and children experiencing post-separation domestic violence in Chaudière-Appalaches. The shelter is a critical resource that will start changing lives today. The Alliance MH2 is proud to have supported this project from start to finish with the assistance of the Société d'habitation du Québec."

Mélanie Miranda, Housing Coordinator, Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2e étape

Since 1983, the Centre-Femmes La Jardilec has provided a place where women from the 28 municipalities of the regional county municipalities (RCMs) of Montmagny and L'Islet can meet, get information, support one another, reflect and take action. Its primary mission is to improve the living conditions of women.

With the creation of a second-stage shelter, the Centre-Femmes La Jardilec can now provide a safe environment for women and children experiencing post-separation domestic violence. This strengthens and gives concrete form to its efforts to combat violence against women.

The purpose of second-stage shelters is to provide safe housing over the medium term and support women experiencing post-separation domestic violence. Women stay at second-stage shelters for an average of eight and a half months.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About the Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2e étape (Alliance MH2)

The Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2e étape pour femmes et enfants victimes de violence conjugale (Alliance MH2) brings together 38 second-stage shelters in 15 regions of Quebec whose primary objective is the prevention of spousal homicide. These shelters provide specialized services that address post-separation domestic violence, including survivor empowerment, risk assessment of abusive partners, support for children exposed to domestic partner violence, the social reintegration of victims and the empowerment of women in shelters.

Visit https://www.alliancemh2.org/ and follow the Alliance MH2 on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

