JASPER, AB, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Rebuilding the town of Jasper requires action from all orders of government to ensure that the community has housing, infrastructure, and services restored following the devastating 2024 wildfires.

Earlier this year, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, was appointed as the Ministerial Lead for Jasper. In her new role, Minister Olszewski will coordinate the federal government's recovery and rebuilding efforts – working with provincial, municipal, and Indigenous partners to keep projects moving and deliver lasting results for the Jasper community. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Jasper and is working to advance local priorities in partnership with the municipality, the Government of Alberta, and community stakeholders. As part of this commitment to tackle high need community priorities, the Government of Canada is supporting the construction of new below-market rental housing in Jasper National Park.

Today, the federal government announced $14.3 million in funding to help build 40 below market rental units for those living and working in Jasper National Park. Called the Connaught Below Market Housing Development, the project is located at 737 Connaught Drive. Construction of the low-rise apartment building is expected to be complete in late 2026.

The funding for this project comes in direct response to the wildfires and marks a significant milestone in the community's ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Housing recovery efforts in Jasper aligns with broader federal initiatives to increase housing supply, including Build Canada Homes, which is intended to help accelerate homebuilding and support the development of affordable, transitional, supportive, and community housing through collaboration with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities.

This project is also supported by the government of Alberta, receiving $12 million in funding through Alberta's Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP) which includes funding to build an additional 40 units as part of phase two of this project. AHPP encourages creativity and innovation, and supports a range of housing options, including specialized housing, mixed-income housing and mixed-used housing. Funding for the AHPP is eligible for federal cost-matching through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Also highlighted today was the success of Jasper in delivering on their Housing Accelerator Fund commitments. Jasper had a strong first year, far exceeding its year one forecast of 250 units, with 365 units permitted. Given their action plan's focus on densification, 90% of permitted units are medium density housing, or part of the missing middle. As such, Jasper received their second payment of $2.3 million from the federal government. The Housing Accelerator Fund continues to have a positive impact across Canada by encouraging local governments to think big and be innovative in their response to the housing crisis.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside the Honourable Martin Long, Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure and MLA for West Yellowhead, Richard Ireland, Mayor of the Municipality of Jasper, and Andrew Campbell, Acting President & Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice-President of Transformation for Parks Canada.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to this partnership, we are fast-tracking the construction of accessible housing for those who need them most. Projects like the Jasper Connaught development prove that when we work together across all levels of government, we can get shovels in the ground faster and build the high-quality, energy-efficient housing that helps communities thrive." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"As an Albertan, I understand the special place Jasper holds in the heart of our province and in the hearts of Canadians across the country. The community has shown extraordinary resilience in the face of adversity. Jasper's recovery is moving forward, but the work is not yet done. Housing remains one of the most significant challenges, and today's announcement is an important step in closing that gap. As the Government of Canada's Ministerial Lead for Jasper, I remain focused on delivering on our commitment to recovery. In partnership with the Province of Alberta and the Municipality of Jasper, we will continue working to build Jasper back better." – The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Jasper's path to recovery is underway, driven by the strength and resilience of its people and community as well as the partnerships Parks Canada continues to advance. The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting the community not only as it rebuilds, but as it emerges stronger and more resilient than before. Today's investment in affordable housing will help ensure that those who live and work here can remain at the heart of Jasper's renewal." – The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature and minister responsible for Parks Canada

"As Jasper continues to rebuild, Alberta's government is proud to support housing projects that help the community build back better. By investing in permanent affordable housing, we're supporting recovery efforts today and setting Jasper up for success for generations to come."– The Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services and Minister responsible for Housing

"As Jasper continues to recover, my priority as Jasper's local MLA is having Alberta's government invest in the infrastructure and affordable housing this community needs. Projects like the Connaught Affordable Housing Development help the families of my riding rebuild and stay rooted in our community." – The Honourable Martin Long, Minister of Infrastructure and MLA for West Yellowhead

"Housing is fundamental to the well-being of our community and is central to Jasper's recovery and future sustainability. We are grateful for the significant support provided by CMHC, the Government of Alberta, and for Parks Canada's partnership in making land available for this project, which together will help ensure the people who live and work in Jasper continue to have a place to call home while addressing our community's long-standing housing needs." – Richard Ireland, Mayor, Municipality of Jasper

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for 737 Connaught Drive is as follows: $14.3 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $12 million through Alberta's Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP), a program eligible for federal cost-matching through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy $250,000 from the Municipality of Jasper

Alberta's government has committed more than $640 million to Alberta's Affordable Housing Partnership Program , with the $443 million invested to date supporting the creation of more than 4,500 new affordable households in every corner of the province. Funding for the Affordable Housing Partnership Program is eligible for cost-matching through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

, with the $443 million invested to date supporting the creation of more than 4,500 new affordable households in every corner of the province.

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

