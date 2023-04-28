WEEDON, QC, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, representatives from the governments of Quebec and Canada attended the official opening of the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation du Ruisseau Weedon building, located in Weedon. The total project investment was nearly $6.9 million for the construction of 26 new social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors.

The event was attended by François Jacques, Member of the National Assembly for Mégantic, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion; Eugène Gagné, Mayor of Weedon; and Luc Ouellet, President of the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation du Ruisseau Weedon.

In addition to securing the co-operative's mortgage loan, the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, provided a grant of nearly $2.5 million for the construction of the building. The federal government contributed another $2.3 million through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Municipality of Weedon, for its part, invested more than $764,000 in the project, of which a little over $439,000 was provided through a tripartite agreement between the Quebec Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the SHQ and the municipality.

The two-storey building features an elevator, a community room and a dining room.

Quotes:

"Today, we are celebrating the creation of 26 social and affordable housing units that meet the needs of semi-independent seniors. This new living environment will allow them to remain in their community, close to their loved ones. Our government is proud to invest in this project that will improve the quality of life of those who will call it home. I would also like to congratulate all the partners who made this project a reality! May this official opening encourage us to continue increasing the supply of affordable and adapted housing in all regions of Quebec." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to the Rapid Housing Initiative, 26 residents of Weedon will have access to a safe and comfortable home. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing, our government continues to achieve meaningful results for Canadians. This is just one of the many ways our investments in housing across the country continue to ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The construction of this 26-unit building by the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation du Ruisseau Weedon has reaped benefits throughout the Estrie Region. I would like to congratulate all the partners who took part in this project. Our government is proud to have been involved." – François Bonnardel, Quebec Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

"This safe and affordable housing project in Weedon will ensure a better quality of life for its residents. I am especially proud of the work done by all the craftspeople who had a hand in this project, including the various levels of government. The construction of these residential units will provide a living environment adapted to the needs of seniors and will allow them to thrive." – The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"The people in charge of the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation du Ruisseau Weedon and their partners—whom we have supported from the start of our mandate—can be proud of the work they accomplished for the well-being of our seniors. This project meets the social and affordable housing needs of those who want to thrive in their community. These major investments in housing are also excellent news for the entire Mégantic riding." – François Jacques, Member of the National Assembly for Mégantic, Temporary Chair and Vice-Chair of the Committee on Transportation and the Environment

"The Coopérative de solidarité en habitation du Ruisseau Weedon is a major, large-scale project for the municipality of Weedon. It is also a vitally important project for the seniors in our community. The Municipality is proud of the dedication of our volunteers and of its own contributions to the success of this project." – Eugène Gagné, Mayor of Weedon

"This incredible building is a result of hard work by several stakeholders, who were able to work together with respect for each other. We can now develop a healthy co-operative life within it. Our residents are thrilled that, thanks to this building, they are able to continue living in their community of Weedon and its surrounding area." – Luc Ouellet, President of the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation du Ruisseau Weedon

Quick facts:

The tenants of up to 20 of the 26 units operated by the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation du Ruisseau Weedon could benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $345,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Weedon (10%).

could benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Weedon (10%). The Coopérative de solidarité en habitation du Ruisseau Weedon received several community contributions for its project, including $40,000 from the Caisse Desjardins du Haut-Saint-François and $20,000 from Ambulance Weedon & Régions inc.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

