SAGUENAY, QC, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada, the City of Saguenay and the organization Immeuble Saint-Joseph de Saguenay today officially opened a 23-unit social and affordable housing building for two distinct client groups. The project contains 11 respite rooms for families with a child living with an intellectual disability and 12 units for young adults in difficulty in Saguenay. The total investment for this project is just over $8.3 million.

The event was attended by Yannick Gagnon, Member of the National Assembly for Jonquière, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Luc Boivin, Mayor of Saguenay; Caroline Bélanger, President of Immeuble Saint-Joseph de Saguenay; Serge Lalancette, President of the Association pour le développement de la personne handicapée intellectuelle du Saguenay (ADHIS); Guylaine Boivin, President of the Café-Jeunesse de Chicoutimi; and Sister Hélène Gagnon, Religious Superior of the Congrégation des Sœurs Notre‑Dame‑du‑Bon‑Conseil de Chicoutimi.

The Government of Quebec contributed over $5.2 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing Immeuble Saint-Joseph de Saguenay's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed more than $485,000 to the project through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. This funding is allocated to the 12 housing units for young adults in difficulty. The City of Saguenay granted the organization over $992,000 in addition to a 25-year tax rebate.

Immeuble Saint‑Joseph de Saguenay acquired the Pavillon Saint‑Joseph thanks to a donation from the Congrégation des Sœurs Notre‑Dame‑du‑Bon‑Conseil de Chicoutimi. It now manages the building, which welcomes client groups from the Café‑Jeunesse de Chicoutimi and the ADHIS, which oversee and support the tenants.

Quotes:

"This investment demonstrates our commitment to providing safe, caring living environments adapted to the needs of families and young adults in Saguenay. By supporting this project, we are helping to strengthen inclusion and housing stability and increase quality of life for people who require specialized support."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Through strong collaboration with governments, municipalities, and community partners, we are delivering housing support to those who need it most. This project will quickly provide homes for some of Saguenay's most vulnerable residents, and our government is proud to be among the partners making it happen."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This new building is far more than just 23 housing units -- it embodies strong collaboration between governments and community organizations to provide a concrete response to the needs of our community. Thanks to the dedicated work of Immeuble Saint‑Joseph, the Café‑Jeunesse and the ADHIS, we are providing young adults and families with a stable and caring environment that provides hope."

Yannick Gagnon, Member of the National Assembly for Jonquière

"Behind these 23 housing units are families, young adults, and life journeys in need of stability. In the context of a housing crisis, every project like this makes a real difference. These achievements in Saguenay reflect my commitment, together with city council, to building an inclusive, attractive, and human-scale city."

Luc Boivin, Mayor of Saguenay

"Making a project like this happen requires immense patience and unwavering determination. You have to accept detours, delays and obstacles. But when a project is guided by the heart, it must never fade. It must keep going, move forward and reinvent itself until it becomes reality."

Caroline Bélanger, President, Immeuble Saint-Joseph de Saguenay

"As the parent of a 26-year-old with Down syndrome, I know that this respite home will be a great help for parents seeking rest. These families will appreciate this new service, and their children will be able to stay here safely."

Serge Lalancette, President, Association pour le développement de la personne handicapée intellectuelle du Saguenay

"This housing project represents the culmination of nearly 20 years of engagement. From the outset, our young adults identified the need for a stable and secure living environment -- a springboard for achieving their life goals. Today, with these 12 units for young adults and young parents aged 18 to 33, we are bringing to life a project designed by and for the youth of our community."

Guylaine Boivin, President, Café-Jeunesse de Chicoutimi

"The Congrégation des Sœurs de Notre-Dame du Bon-Conseil de Chicoutimi is pleased to contribute to this wonderful social project. This collaboration reflects our mission of solidarity and compassion toward young people and families. We wish these organizations -- and most especially the people they support -- the very best."

Sister Hélène Gagnon, Religious Superior, Congrégation des Sœurs Notre‑Dame‑du‑Bon‑Conseil de Chicoutimi

Highlights:

Up to 12 eligible tenants could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Saguenay (10%).

The organization Milieux de vie pour personnes en réadaptation contributed more than $392,000 to the project.

In addition to donating the building, the Congrégation des Sœurs Notre‑Dame‑du‑Bon‑Conseil de Chicoutimi also provided $200,000 to the organization.

The mission of the Association pour le développement de la personne handicapée intellectuelle du Saguenay (ADHIS) is to defend the rights of people living with intellectual disabilities, support their families and promote their social integration by offering information, guidance, respite services and adapted recreational activities.

The mission of Café‑Jeunesse de Chicoutimi is to welcome and support young adults and young families in becoming more self-reliant by providing a warm living environment, support, attentive listening and resources tailored to meet their needs and break social isolation.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]