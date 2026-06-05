Official opening of 18 housing units for people living with intellectual disabilities in Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan

SAINTE-GENEVIÈVE-DE-BATISCAN, QC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the Municipality of Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan and Hébergement adapté et supervisé (HAS) des Chenaux marked the official opening of Château Phare today, a building with 18 social and affordable housing units for people living with intellectual disabilities. Located in the former village church, this project provides a supportive, safe and inclusive living environment. This initiative represents a total investment of more than $11.8 million.

The event was attended by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice--Champlain, Sonia LeBel, Quebec Minister of Education and Member of the National Assembly for Champlain, on behalf of Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Christian Gendron, Mayor of Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan, and Manon Trottier, President of HAS des Chenaux.

The Government of Canada allocated nearly $6.4 million to this project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec added a total contribution of nearly $3.4 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the loan obtained by the organization. In addition, the Municipality of Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan granted a 25-year tax credit to support the completion of this housing project.

The project calls on a supervised housing model that combines private apartments with common areas, along with 24-7 support services to promote residents' independence while ensuring their safety. The project is also notable for its community-based approach, which allows residents to stay in their home community and participate in local life.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to provide tangible, sustainable housing solutions for people in Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan and across the country. A perfect example of this commitment is Château Phare, a project that meets real needs while promoting inclusion, independence and individual dignity. I'm proud of our contribution to this community, which builds on the measures introduced in the spring 2026 economic update to simplify access to the tax credit for people with disabilities."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice--Champlain

"Providing supportive, safe and inclusive housing for people living with intellectual disabilities is about enabling them to live with dignity and thrive in their communities. This project is a concrete example of our desire to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people throughout Quebec."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Transforming an existing building into a supportive and welcoming living environment is exactly the kind of solution we want to encourage. With this project, we're not just providing housing; we're creating a true home, rooted in the community. I would like to salute HAS des Chenaux's commitment to bringing this major initiative to fruition."

Sonia LeBel, Member of the National Assembly for Champlain

"This residence is more than just a building. It demonstrates our collective commitment to building a more inclusive and humane society. This exemplary collaboration will give residents a dignified, safe and supportive living environment. Together, we continue to move forward to ensure that everyone has a full and meaningful place in our community."

Christian Gendron, Mayor of Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan

"This project is deeply rooted in humanity. It reflects a sincere desire to provide everyone with a home where they can feel safe, respected and truly comfortable. Behind every housing unit are life stories, hopes and families for whom this makes all the difference. Today, we are building a little more dignity, compassion and hope for the future -- together."

Manon Trottier, President, HAS des Chenaux

Highlights:

All eligible building tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Sainte-Geneviève-de-Batiscan (10%).

This project also received $300,000 in funding from the Soutien au rayonnement des régions component of the Fonds régions et ruralité, a program of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]