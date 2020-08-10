7 days of celebrations with more than 150 artists, 60 events, 6 DJ sets, 1 T Dance and 8 shows!

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The 360 Edition of the Montréal Pride Festival was officially launched this morning at an event presented online and on MAtv. From August 10 to 16, 2020, more than 150 artists, 60 activities, 6 DJ sets and 8 free shows will take place over the 7 days of the multi-platform edition, which is adapted to the distancing measures. Notably, Backxwash, Melissa Etheridge, Dominique Jackson, Adam Lambert, Misstress Barbara, Ngabo, Rufus Wainwright, Canada's Drag Race Queens and judge Brooke Lynn Hytes will offer colourful performances on different platforms.

"Let's remember that it was only 30 years ago that the violent police raid at the Sex Garage party led to a liberation and emancipation movement in the city! We must remember this event to celebrate the advancement of our cause, and to continue it. This year, with physical distancing measures, it is even more important for people of the sexual and gender diversity to be able to come together virtually, as the situations of vulnerability they face have been compounded by isolation. We hope that this edition can bring comfort and happiness! "said Marie-Ève Baron, Vice-President.

A 360 program that represents our communities!

The sexual and gender diversity communities are numerous, diverse and driven by different realities and issues. It is in this context that a daily theme will be presented in the form of vox pop, information capsules, conferences and of course, festive activities! The full programming is available on the official Montréal Pride Festival website and via its Facebook page!

Thanks to our Partners

The festival is pleased to count on the essential support of partners such as the Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, the City of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, Casino de Montréal, Fido, Trojan, Bell Média, Fugues, SAQ, Rio Tinto, Greencooper, CTV, MAtv as well as CJAD, Virgin Radio, Rouge FM, Nightlife.ca, CHOM 97, Extra, Montréal Times, Washington Blade, Gay City News and Attitude.

About the Montréal Pride Festival

Since 2007, at the initiative of Montréal's LGBTQ+ communities, the Montréal Pride Festival has been promoting their rights and celebrating their cultural richness and social advances. The largest gathering of the communities of sexual and gender diversity (SGD) in the Francophone world works locally on a daily basis while serving as a beacon of hope for people living in LGBTQ+ hostile regions of the globe. In 2019, the festival generated a total attendance of 3.4 million admissions. In 2020, the festivities will be held from August 10 to 16. More information is available on the web page, the Facebook page, as well as Twitter and Instagram accounts.

SOURCE Montréal Pride Celebrations

For further information: For all inquiries: François Laberge, Director, Communications, [email protected], Cell: 514 779-6134

Related Links

https://fiertemtl.com/

