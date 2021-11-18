Official Launch Of Le Moden, a 126-Unit Project Next to Frontenac Metro Station

LE MODEN is a large-scale project that brings a breath of fresh air to the Ville-Marie East district.

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bertone Development Corporation is proud to announce the official launch of Le Moden on November 20, 2021. Its two 4- and 10-storey towers, built in a single phase, will offer 126 units boasting refined design as well as commercial spaces on the ground floor. This $50M investment is in keeping with the revitalization of the central Ville–Marie East district.

The official launch on November 20th, 2021, will allow future buyers to be the first to discover the architectural plans, take advantage of special introductory prices and reserve their unit. In order to respect health measures, attendees must reserve in advance and places are limited. Individuals interested in attending the launch must register on lemoden.com.

A project based on the TOD concept

The development of the Le Moden project follows the principles of a TOD, which are recognized around the world. Transit-oriented development (TOD) involves creating urban living environments organized around already existing services and an efficient public transit system. Close to the Frontenac metro on the green line, a BIXI station, bus stops and the bike path, Le Moden makes active mobility easier. Steps from the project, the expansive Parc Médéric-Martin and a mall soon to be entirely renovated by the Bertone Development Corporation, will allow for an enriching neighbourhood life close to Downtown.

"The Le Moden project focuses on the quality of life of its owners. A public square will be developed in the heart of the project which will make the immediate area a welcoming living environment." — Claudio Bertone

A modern and mature aesthetic

Le Moden's design is in keeping with the modern trend of elegant simplicity and its industrial-style red brick facade fit seamlessly into the mature urban setting.

"It's important that we respect the neighbourhood with a project that blends in with its built heritage. Le Moden is a present-day project that honours the architectural spirit of Ville-Marie East." — Michael Bertone

To bring its vision to life, the Bertone family decided to work closely with the award-winning firm NEUF architect(e)s. Founded in 1971, the company is one of the largest architecture and design firms in Canada, with a portfolio of more than 7,000 projects.

A wide range of personalized units

Le Moden's 126 units offers studios and spacious one- to three-bedroom condominiums. Each boasts a private outdoor space, while the penthouses have rooftop terraces. The common areas located in the 10-storey building include a co-working space, two private teleworking offices and two rooftop terraces with unobstructed views of downtown and of the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

About Bertone Development Corporation

Bertone Development Corporation is a real estate investment and development company that has been based in Montreal since 1998. Over the years, the company has successfully delivered, throughout Quebec, a significant number of commercial, industrial, residential and mixed-use projects and office buildings.

