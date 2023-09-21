In the news release, Official Inauguration of NOVIA Residential Development in the Heart of New Longueuil, issued 21-Sep-2023 by Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ) over CNW, we are advised by the company that in the first paragraph, last sentence, we should have read ''from Forme Studio Architectes'' instead of ''from Studio Architectes. The complete, corrected release follows:

Official Inauguration of NOVIA Residential Development in the Heart of New Longueuil

Nearly 70% of the building is leased, and 220 residents already live in this complex developed by LSR GesDev in partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Just over two years after the groundbreaking ceremony, NOVIA, a 357-unit residential project located in the heart of new Longueuil, just off the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, was officially inaugurated yesterday. The event took place on the 8th floor of the complex, offering a panoramic view from the terrace, in the presence of Annie Lemieux (President of LSR GesDev), Lucie Laliberté (Vice-President, Development and Construction, LSR GesDev), Martin Raymond (President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ), Kim Boutin (NOVIA ambassador and resident) and numerous partners and collaborators. Also on hand was Geneviève Dufour, invited to witness the unveiling of a commemorative plaque in recognition of the work done on this project by her late husband Yves Emond, the talented architect from Forme Studio Architectes.

The NOVIA project in Longueuil was inaugurated by François Huot, Investment Director at Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Lucie Laliberté, Vice-President for Development and Construction at LSR GesDev, Annie Lemieux, President of LSR GesDev, and Kim Boutin, Olympic athlete and NOVIA ambassador. (CNW Group/Fonds de solidarité FTQ)

A timely project in a context of a housing shortage

Given the housing shortage, the NOVIA project comes at just the right time, adding hundreds of new rental units to the Longueuil market. A testament to the project's popularity, 220 residents have already moved into the complex, developed by LSR GesDev in partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ. Pomerleau was responsible for the construction work, which began in summer 2021.

A sustainable building designed for green living

Located at 300 Place Charles-Lemoyne, a seven-minute walk from the Longueuil-Université-de-Sherbrooke metro station, the intermodal terminal and a BIXI station, NOVIA is a transit-oriented-development (TOD) centred around public transport. In addition to its proximity to a wide range of services (theatres, cafés, restaurants, shops, parks and bike paths), its location provides easy access to major roadways, including the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, Route 132 and Taschereau Boulevard. Using sustainable construction practices, the building is energy efficient and environmentally friendly thanks to generous fenestration providing abundant natural light, the reduction of heat islands through green roofs and efficient water management.

A mixed-use, multi-generational complex

Offering studios, 3½, 4½, 5½ and 6½ apartments and two-storey townhomes, NOVIA is able to meet the needs of a multi-generational clientele. Tenants have access to a wide range of amenities, including rooftop terraces, a fitness room, an indoor pool, a lounge, coworking space, a catering kitchen and a vegetable garden. Self-service cars, EV charging stations and indoor parking are also available. NOVIA also has more than 28,000 square feet of commercial and office space, much of it occupied by Groupe KO's head office.

Quotes

"It is with great pride and a sense of accomplishment that we inaugurate NOVIA today. Developed with a human approach in line with current environmental and social concerns, this project was made possible by the dedication, expertise and passion of a team of professionals whose goal was to design a unique housing complex focused on the present and future needs of its residents. Since July 1, some 220 tenants have been enjoying this dynamic environment, which blends the excitement of urban living, proximity to services, easy access to public transport and peace of mind. On behalf of LSR GesDev, I would like to acknowledge the excellent collaboration of the City of Longueuil and to thank the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Pomerleau and Groupe KO, as well as all our invaluable partners and collaborators who helped bring this major project to life."

Annie Lemieux, President, LSR GesDev

"This partnership with LSR GesDev enables us once again deliver on our mission to invest in impactful projects that incorporate sustainable development principles, further Québec's economic development and increase the housing supply. Thanks to the quality of this complex and the innovation demonstrated by its design team, NOVIA will play an important role in the vitality of Longueuil's new downtown area, while contributing to the growing use of public and active transportation."

Martin Raymond, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"Pomerleau leveraged all its expertise in green building for the NOVIA project. LSR GesDev's innovative project allowed us to demonstrate that it is possible to build a large-scale complex that meets the highest quality standards while keeping people in mind. Thanks to our new way of conceiving real estate, we hope to have a positive impact not only on the lives of the people who live in the buildings we build but also on those of future generations."

Philippe Adam, President and CEO, Pomerleau

"Our teams are looking forward to moving into our new offices at NOVIA. In addition to being all together under one roof, which will take collaboration to a whole new level, the employees from all our subsidiaries will be able to take advantage of the new Longueuil district, which will quickly become the gathering place of choice and an urban hub on the South Shore."

Louis Morissette, President, KO Group

"As soon as I looked at the first sketches of NOVIA, I was already won over by this development and its great location, regardless of whether you have a car. The beauty, quality and conviviality of this project immediately convinced me to become its ambassador and to even move there myself. The final result has exceeded my highest expectations, and I'd like to congratulate LSR GesDev and its partners for the tremendous amount of work they've put in over the past two years."

Pierre-Yves Lord, radio personality, producer and DJ. NOVIA ambassador and resident

"As a new resident of Longueuil, I'm thrilled to be living at NOVIA. With all its amenities, it's an unbeatable living environment that's also close to all sorts of services. I can even train there on a daily basis or reach my training centre in Montréal in just a few minutes, either by car or public transport. And what can I say about the view from my balcony? It's simply breathtaking. I'll never tire of it!"

Kim Boutin, multiple Olympic and World Championship short track speed skating medalist. NOVIA ambassador and resident

About LSR GesDev

LSR GesDev is carving a reputation as an expert in managing and developing a variety of residential projects. The company works with partners and professionals to create aesthetically pleasing living spaces. Intent on striking that perfect balance between the characteristics of a building site and the housing needs of its clients, LSR GesDev delivers a value-added living environment. LSR GesDev was spawned by Groupe LSR, a world-class real estate developer, manager and owner that has been involved in multiple large-scale residential projects since its inception in 1969. www.lsrgesdev.ca

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ has been contributing to economic growth and employment in Québec for over 30 years by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at June 30, 2023, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects with a combined value of $6.2 billion in development or construction, of which $1.1 billion were invested by the Fonds immobilier, 70 portfolio properties under management, 3.7 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $337 million invested in social and community projects. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

About Pomerleau

With a rich 50-year history, today Pomerleau carries out large-scale projects from coast to coast. Backed by its team members in nine regional offices and more than 150 construction sites across Canada, the company specializes in the design and construction of buildings, infrastructures and civil work. www.pomerleau.ca

About KO Group

KO Group is a media consortium active in television, film, magazine, publishing and entertainment. KO Group works with local creators to design and produce cultural and entertainment content in Québec and abroad. www.kotv.ca www.koscene.ca www.ko-media.ca www.ko24.ca

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Media contact: Josée Lagacé, Vice-President, Communications and Marketing, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Mobile: 514 707-5180, [email protected]