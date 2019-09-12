Official groundbreaking ceremony for ENTICY, a unique boutique condo development going up in downtown Montreal
MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The official groundbreaking ceremony for ENTICY, a unique boutique condo development going up in downtown Montreal, took place today, in the presence of Richard Jutras, Project Director, Omnia Technologies, Jean-François Beaulieu, President, Omnia Technologies, and Denis Houle, Senior Director, Claridge Real Estate. The units will be ready for delivery in summer 2021.
