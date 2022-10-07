Office of the Fire Marshal Challenges Ontarians to Plan a Record-Breaking Escape for Fire Prevention Week

Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg to unveil this year's theme and deliver remarks at event amidst 2022's fatal fire numbers

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of Fire Prevention Week, happening October 9 to 15, Ontario's Fire Marshal is reminding Ontarians to practice home fire safety planning to protect their homes, loved ones and property from the devastating effects of fire.

Fire Prevention Week comes as Ontario is on pace to have the highest number of fire fatalities in one year since 2001. These fatalities have included the tragic deaths of children and entire families.

This past September, the OFM launched a month-long smoke alarm campaign focused on the importance of having working smoke alarms on every storey of your home. Now, the focus shifts to what to do once the smoke alarm sounds.

For Fire Prevention Week 2022, the OFM is challenging Ontarians to Plan a Record-Breaking Escape!

Planning and practicing your home fire escape plan is vital to keeping your family safe in the event of an emergency. On average, Ontarians believe they have five minutes to evacuate a house fire. The grim reality is in most cases you have 60 seconds or less.

"Having working smoke alarms on every storey of your home, along with planning and practicing your home fire escape plan consistently is the best way to ensure your entire household is prepared to safely escape in an emergency," said Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. "When faced with a fire in your home, it is already far too late to plan a safe route out."

The OFM is providing Ontarians with a suite of products and free resources via Twitter, SharePoint, and ontario.ca/firemarshal to support the home fire escape planning process.

Quick Facts:

Residential fires are the leading type of unintentional fire-related death in Canada at 92 per cent according to Statistics Canada .

at 92 per cent according to Statistics . One-in-three fire deaths in Ontario happen in homes with no working smoke alarms.

Media Event Details:

Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg will unveil this year's theme and deliver remarks amid 2022's fatal fire numbers.

Date: Tuesday October 11, 2022

Time: 10:30am

Location: Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute (FESTI)

2025 Courtneypark Dr. E

Mississauga, ON

L5T 1J3

