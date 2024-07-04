OFF!® Teams Up with Google Cloud to Help Canadians Gear Up for Mosquito Season

OFF!Cast Mosquito Forecast™ and easy-to-use OFF!® Botanicals® Insect Repellent aerosol launch to help Canadians protect themselves from mosquitos

TORONTO, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent Google Canada search data reveals that Canada is one of the top 20 countries globally searching for information on mosquitoes the past five years1. With mosquitoes being top of mind for Canadians this summer, OFF!®, one of SC Johnson's leading insect repellent brands, partnered with Google Cloud and Climate Engine to introduce OFF!Cast Mosquito Forecast™: a cutting-edge model for predicting mosquito populations in Canada up to seven days in advance. The new mosquito forecast from OFF!® and Google Cloud and Climate Engine will help Canadians stay informed about mosquito activity all summer long.

Dr. Tom Mascari, Principal Entomologist at SC Johnson, emphasized the importance of proactive measures in combating mosquitoes and the potential diseases they may carry. "Prevention is the best form of protection against mosquitoes, which may carry diseases," said Dr. Mascari. "Summer's warmth and humidity create an ideal environment for mosquitoes to thrive and while only female mosquitoes bite, they can be extremely persistent. Beyond the itchy bites, mosquitoes can transmit diseases such as West Nile virus, making it essential to protect your family during mosquito season."

With over 65 years of experience in personal insect repellents, SC Johnson takes pride in the efficacy of its products. The SC Johnson Center for Insect Science and Family Health stands as a global leader in entomological research, dedicated to studying insect biology, disease prevention, and developing effective solutions for consumers. This collaboration emphasizes SC Johnson's commitment to preventing mosquito-borne diseases globally such as Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue, and Malaria.

Through the integration of Google Cloud technology, the OFF!® brand aims to educate the population about mosquito incidence and prevention, thereby helping Canadians enjoy the summer season.

"OFF!Cast Mosquito Forecast™ exemplifies how technology can provide essential information to help Canadians protect themselves from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases and foster a more proactive and informed approach to health care," said Sam Sebastian, VP & Country Manager, Google Cloud Canada.

How OFF!Cast Mosquito Forecast™ Works

The OFF!Cast Mosquito Forecast™ aggregates data from various sources to offer consumers a projection of mosquito activity in their area. Leveraging a secure Google Cloud environment and Google Earth Engine, the forecast integrates billions of individual weather data points. An algorithm, developed in collaboration with the SC Johnson Center for Insect Science and Family Health and Climate Engine experts, translates this weather data into actionable mosquito insights. The resulting seven-day forecast, colour-coded for clarity, aligns with the mosquito lifecycle, from egg laying to potential human interaction.



With Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver being the top cities searching mosquito-related questions in Canada2, OFF!Cast Mosquito Forecast™ is launching just in time for summer, to address concerns surrounding mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases among communities.

Mosquito PREtection with OFF!® Botanicals® Insect Repellent

In addition to the OFF!Cast Mosquito Forecast™, OFF!® is making it even easier for Canadians to adopt a PREtection ritual with a new product that can help individuals protect themselves during the peak season:

OFF!® Botanicals® Insect Repellent - now in a convenient aerosol spray, is DEET-free and can be used on anyone in the family 3 years and above. This new aerosol offers a pleasant, fresh fragrance, plus it has a twist & lock cap for easy, on-the-go use. The continuous spray offers precise targeting, even upside down, ensuring consistent coverage. Providing 2 hours of protection from black flies, midges, ticks, and mosquitoes, OFF!® Botanicals® Insect Repellent is a #1 dermatologist-recommended brand in Canada according to a recent survey of Canadian physicians3.

To learn more about OFF!® products and explore the OFF!Cast™ Mosquito Forecast™, in Canada, consumers can visit off.ca/en-ca/mosquitoforecast.

ABOUT OFF!®

OFF!® has been a pioneer in personal insect repellents for over 65 years. As one of SC Johnson's leading pest control brands, OFF!® is on a mission to make life better for the next generation. In addition to providing protection against mosquitoes, OFF!® is a part of SC Johnson's mission to develop mosquito prevention programs and support scientific studies on mosquitoes to help make a difference in millions of lives. OFF!® is proud to create products with proven effectiveness that repel mosquitoes, so families can have a trusted line of protection. No matter the activity or time indoors and outdoors, there is an OFF! product for every occasion. OFF!® product offerings include: OFF!® Family Care Aerosol and Spray, OFF!® Deep Woods Aerosol and Spray, OFF!® Gentle Aerosol and OFF!® Active Aerosol and Spray. OFF! products should always be used as directed. Effectiveness against pests differs by product and each OFF! product label should be read and followed carefully. For more information on OFF!® products and ways to help protect yourself from mosquitoes, visit https://off.ca/en-ca.



ABOUT SC JOHNSON

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility. A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!®, Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform® and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide. As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and helping to eradicate malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless. See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com or joining us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

ABOUT GOOGLE CLOUD

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

1 Google Canada Search Data 2019-2024

2 Google Canada Search Data 2019-2024

3 2023 IQVIA ProVoice Canada Survey from 1/2023-12/2023.

