OEC Announces Majority Ownership of Primary Engineering and Construction

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - OEC, a leading energy and infrastructure services company, announced that it has completed the purchase of a majority stake in Primary Engineering and Construction.

Rob Lister, President and CEO, OEC shared, "The addition of Primary strengthens OEC's electrical and telecom engineering and construction capabilities while extending our national footprint, unlocking new opportunities for growth and delivering enhanced value to both clients and shareholders."

Primary is a leading multidisciplinary firm with over two decades of experience in delivering innovative planning, design, project management, and construction solutions to utilities, municipalities, and the private sector. Headquartered in Calgary, Primary employs a team of more than 450 professionals that operates in 11 locations across Canada, specializing in electrical engineering, telecommunications, land development and grid interconnection services.

"We are thrilled to welcome OEC as a majority shareholder," said Jesse Spring, President of Primary. "This investment will allow Primary to accelerate growth while maintaining the client-first approach and collaborative culture that has defined Primary. OEC's alignment with Primary's mission makes them the perfect partner to support an expansion into new markets and lead in the energy transition."

About OEC

OEC serves the infrastructure, energy, gas and electricity distribution and telecommunications sectors. With over 3,000 employees, insightful and reliable energy and infrastructure solutions are provided to clients coast-to-coast. The group of companies deliver end-to-end solutions from conception and design to engineering, construction and comprehensive field services.

About Primary Engineering and Construction

Primary is a multidisciplinary firm with more than two decades of experience delivering innovative planning, design, project management, and construction solutions. Specializing in electrical engineering, telecommunications, lighting, and infrastructure, Primary serves clients across utilities, municipalities, and private sectors. With a team of over 450 professionals in 11 locations across Canada, their commitment to collaboration, sustainability, and client success has established Primary as a trusted partner and industry leader.

SOURCE OEC

For more information, please contact: Annie Pétrin, Director, Strategic Communications & Brand Experience, [email protected], 289-795-9783; Patrick McQuinn, Communications Program Manager, [email protected]