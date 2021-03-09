Odourless Tobacco Slated to Hit the Market. CannabCo Applies Odourless Cannabis™ Technology to the Tobacco Industry

"While CannabCo is completely focused on the application of Purecann™ to the cannabis industry, we could not ignore the tremendous opportunity in the much larger tobacco market" said President and CEO Mark Pellicane.

The technology, originally developed for the Medical Cannabis Market and dubbed "PURECANN™", was designed to eliminate the strong odour of smoking cannabis without losing any of the product's potency or properties. When the company was tasked with adapting the technology with an eye towards the tobacco industry the results were an astounding success. When asked about the significance of applying Purecann™ to tobacco, Frank Baldwin, CannabCo's Director of Operations, commented: "To say that the distinctive odour associated with cigarette smoking is not a positive experience is an understatement. At least this technology allows a choice for a smoker to nearly eliminate the smell and underlying social stigma associated with the habit". Frank further commented that, as with combusting cannabis, the effect was observed to be far cleaner and less harsh during the smoking process.





The Purecann™ technology virtually eliminates odour typically associated with cannabis both when packaged and stored prior to use, and also during the time it is smoked. Given CannabCo's recent advances in applying Purecann™ to tobacco, the same can now be said of cigarettes and the combustion of other tobacco products. The company further states that there are no special devices required by the consumer for the dry cannabis product or tobacco use.



Fully compliant with GMP standards, the company intends to utilize Purecann™ for the production of cannabis products distributed to the medical and recreational cannabis markets. CannabCo further intends to continue the development of the technology for licensing to the tobacco industry. "A smoker would be able to go outside for a break and return without the tell-tale smell of cigarettes attached to their breath or clothing." commented Pellicane.

"As a former smoker, I know how much of an impact the smell would have on the people around me".

Cannabco currently maintains full exclusive rights for the deployment of the technology inclusive of use in both cannabis and tobacco applications.

CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. is a Canadian full-service cannabis technology company with operations in Brampton, Ontario. The company has received its "Confirmation of Readiness" from Health Canada to become a licensed producer and is currently building out its pilot facility in the Brampton Area. The company features a wide variety of proprietary developed technologies including PHOENIX for its cultivation initiatives claiming a high productivity and significantly lower cost per gram than traditional grows. CannabCo is best known for its Purecann™ technology used for the production of Odourless Cannabis™ and more recently Odourless Tobacco.

CannabCo's pilot facility intends to pursue EU GMP status allowing access to the underserviced global pharmaceutical market.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements may be identified by statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although CannabCo believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release. Comments and claims related to PHOENIX and PURECANN™ are based solely on that observed and the opinions of management as well as third-party verifications provided to CannabCo from industry experts.

