Odourless Cannabis™ changes representative technology to PureScent™

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. (CannabCo), a Canadian company located in Brampton, Ontario, is pleased to announce a change in the representative technology name from its former Purecann to PureScent™.

The company has been overwhelmed with requests for implementation of the technology to produce specific odourless products in multiple industries. "The name change is more representative of the scope of the technology" said CannabCo's CEO Mark Pellicane. "Recently the technology has been successfully applied to the tobacco and hemp industries successfully producing representative odourless products unrelated to the cannabis industry". While the company is primarily focused on the release of Odourless Cannabis™ in medical and recreational cannabis markets, the PureScent™ technology has wider implications to the multibillion dollar tobacco and hemp industries.

Recently the company announced a cannabis strain rated at an unprecedented 41% cannabinoid content grown by CannabCo's technology partner using the PureScent™ technology.

The company intends to continue to develop innovative and first to market products, with its undisclosed technology and grow partner. CannabCo maintains full ownership and rights to PureScent™ and the Odourless Cannabis™ technology.

CannabCo intends to release additional information on PureScent™ in the coming weeks.

About CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp.

CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. is a Canadian based agro-tech company with operations in Brampton, Ontario. The company has received its "Confirmation of Readiness" from Health Canada to become a licensed producer and is currently building out its pilot facility in the Brampton Area. The company currently has two primary technologies, PureScent™ for the growing of Odourless Cannabis™, and PHOENIX, an enhanced cultivation system featuring a hydroponic grow technology with high productivity and significantly lower cost per gram than traditional grows.

