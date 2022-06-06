Odgers Berndtson, Canada's Premier Integrated Leadership Advisory Firm, Takes Action to Ensure a Safe and Inclusive Space for LGBTQ+ Colleagues, Clients, and Candidates

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Odgers Berndtson Canada is pleased to kick off Pride Month by announcing that they have received the Rainbow Registered accreditation!

This special designation is overseen by the CGLCC – a national chamber of commerce committed to uniting and advocating for over 28,000 LGBTQ+ owned and operated Canadian businesses.

To be Rainbow Registered means that the CGLCC has reviewed Odgers Berndtson Canada's internal HR policies, operating procedures, and culture, and has determined that the firm is inclusive and offers a supportive space for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are a business that is committed to fostering positive economic, social, and environmental change, and as experts in leadership we understand the important role leaders play in building accountable, inclusive organizations," said Brad Beveridge, President, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "When leaders are actively working towards creating safe spaces, it benefits Canada's future generations' well-being."

"As a firm, we are committed to taking action to create an inclusive and safe environment for our colleagues, clients, and candidates," said Ryna Young, Partner and Head of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practice, Odgers Berndtson. "This is an exciting time for our firm; receiving the Rainbow Registered accreditation tells colleagues, clients, and candidates that when they work with Odgers Berndtson, they will be treated with dignity and fairness."

This year along with the Rainbow Registered accreditation, Odgers Berndtson Canada launched an Allies Program – a community of colleagues committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion through open discussion and education.

About Odgers Berndtson

Odgers Berndtson is a global integrated leadership advisory firm providing expertise in executive and board search; interim executive search; leadership assessment, coaching, and development; board and team performance; and business strategy consulting.

Our clients come from every shape and size of organization, from start-ups to multinational corporations, and span the private, not-for-profit, and public sectors.

Globally, 1,100+ Odgers Berndtson colleagues support our clients from 66 offices in 33 countries.

