Odgers Berndtson, Canada's Largest Integrated Leadership Advisory Firm, Poised for Another Year of Unprecedented Growth

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - This past year has been exceptional for Odgers Berndtson Canada. The firm welcomed more than 40 new colleagues including President Brad Beveridge, Chief Marketing Officer Lori Dyne, and Partner and Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Ryna Young. Building on that momentum, the firm announced today that they have welcomed Lindsay Osmond who will join as a Partner in their Leadership Advisory Practice, and who will oversee the opening of an Odgers Berndtson office in Edmonton, Alberta. Julie Choi, an expert in psychometric assessment, also joined the team as a Senior Consultant, and will be supporting clients from the firm's Calgary office.

"Throughout our 31-year history in Canada, this has to be one of the most exciting times for our business. Over the last twelve months we have had the pleasure of welcoming some of the best talent in our industry to the firm and we have achieved incredible milestones, including strategically expanding into Edmonton which will enable us to continue building upon our national footprint," said Carl Lovas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Odgers Berndtson Canada.

"The quality of our colleagues, both in terms of their expertise and character, is something we take pride in. Watching in real time as their collective expertise and authentic approach create transformational change for our clients has been phenomenal!" said Brad Beveridge, President, Odgers Berndtson Canada.

"Over the last 7 years, Odgers Berndtson has established itself as a trusted advisor in executive search and leadership assessment, coaching, and development in Western Canada. To continue delivering exceptional experiences for our clients, we needed to welcome experts who are forward-thinking and inclusive in their approach," said Eric Beaudan, Global Head, Leadership Advisory Practice. "When we met Lindsay and Julie, we knew that they were the right people to support our clients. Both are personable, creative, and bring a proven ability to foster genuine partnerships. Lindsay is a true expert in leadership development and human resource management, and Julie has deep qualitative and quantitative research experience that we're confident will create an advantage to senior leaders and teams interested in understanding their strengths and potential blind spots at a deeper level."

"I'm thrilled to be joining a firm with the credibility and scale that Odgers Berndtson offers its clients," said Lindsay Osmond, Partner, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "Their colleagues have set a new standard for leadership advisory services that is responsive to the changing Canadian business landscape. Being a part of a team that prioritizes current, tailored solutions that reflect modern leadership and are anchored to organizational vision and strategy is truly exciting."

About Odgers Berndtson

Odgers Berndtson is a global integrated leadership advisory firm providing expertise in executive and board search; interim executive search; leadership assessment, coaching, and development; board and team performance; and business strategy consulting.

Our clients come from every shape and size of organization, from start-ups to multinational corporations, and span the private, not-for-profit, and public sectors.

Globally, 1,100+ Odgers Berndtson colleagues support our clients from 67 offices in 35 countries.

