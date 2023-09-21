Odgers Berndtson Announces the Further Expansion of Their North American Real Estate and Canadian Board & CEO Practices with the Appointment of Jeff Hauswirth

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Odgers Berndtson today announced that seasoned executive search leader Jeff Hauswirth has joined the firm and will be working within the North American Real Estate and Canadian Board & CEO Practices.

Jeff Hauswirth, Odgers Berndtson (CNW Group/Odgers Berndtson Canada)

"Over the last two years, we have charted an aggressive growth path, welcoming over sixty new colleagues across Canada as part of our commitment to provide our clients with the best leadership expertise in the industry. Jeff joining the firm is another strategic step in that journey," said Carl Lovas, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "At a time when the real estate industry is shifting to be more global and dynamic, and Board governance has become increasingly complex, I'm confident that Jeff's deep knowledge and relationships across North America will be an advantage for our clients."

"Jeff is a great example of a true trusted advisor. He brings decades of global experience at Board and CEO levels and a track record of success serving clients that has made him one of the most respected professionals in our business. When consulting with Boards, he is adept at providing insightful and diverse perspectives that significantly enhance business and financial performance," added Brad Beveridge, President, Odgers Berndtson Canada.

"It's a pleasure to be joining a firm with the global scale and breadth of expertise that Odgers Berndtson delivers," said Jeff Hauswirth, Partner, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "Today's executive search is more than identifying and recruiting exceptional talent. It's about understanding a client's business inside and out and having the skill and experience to present the right solution to help them achieve their strategic imperatives. Working at Odgers Berndtson provides the flexibility to respond to my clients' full spectrum of leadership needs, including succession planning and Board and CEO strategic alignment."

Prior to joining Odgers Berndtson, Jeff held the position of Vice Chairman and Head of North America at a global executive search firm focused on the real estate industry. Jeff also spent 25 years at an international executive search firm where he held various leadership roles including leading the Canadian and Asian Pacific businesses, serving three terms on the global Board of Directors, and establishing the firm's first office in India. Throughout his career, Jeff has completed a broad range of senior-level recruitment and advisory assignments, including over 125 CEO searches globally.

Odgers Berndtson is an integrated leadership advisory firm specializing in executive search, interim and professional search, assessment and coaching, succession planning, team assessment and coaching, strategy consulting, and DEI advisory.

Globally, Odgers Berndtson's 1,100+ colleagues support clients from 66 offices across 32 countries.

