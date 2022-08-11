Odgers Berndtson Announces the Appointment of New Local Managing Partner, Bringing an Expanded Suite of Executive Leadership Solutions to the Montréal Business Community

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of Odgers Berndtson's evolution and commitment to the Québec market, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Burton as Managing Partner for our Montréal office. Philippe is a seasoned executive search partner and HR executive with several decades of experience with preeminent national and global organizations. Under his leadership, the firm is committed to broadening its service offerings, deepening client relations, and growing the team in this dynamic market.

Through this appointment, Odgers Berndtson will expand its interim executive search, leadership advisory, and strategic consulting expertise in the region.

"As Canada's largest French-speaking city and one of the country's fastest-growing business hubs, Montréal is a unique urban centre," said Carl Lovas, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "For twenty-one years, we have had the privilege of partnering with many extraordinary organizations in Québec and we are excited about the potential to enhance those relationships under Philippe's leadership."

"As a leadership advisory firm, we are acutely aware that the quality of talent that we welcome to our organization directly impacts our clients' experience," said Brad Beveridge, President, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "As we embark on the next phase of our business in Montréal, we are thrilled to welcome someone of Philippe's calibre to the team. He has exceptional leadership experience, strong business acumen, and a vast network. He is known to demonstrate accountability, a desire to collaborate, and positivity – all of which align with our firm's values."

In commenting on his appointment, Philippe said, "I am very excited to be joining the incredibly talented team at Odgers Berndtson to continue building upon the firm's impressive growth. Their commitment to professional excellence and service is inspiring, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to further strengthen our footprint in Montréal and deliver stellar leadership solutions to our clients."

This new phase for Odgers Berndtson Montréal coincides with Geneviève Falconetto transitioning into an advisory role with the firm. Geneviève served as Managing Partner of the firm's Montréal office for fifteen years. She has been a trusted executive search partner to her clients and has placed some of the market's most impactful leaders. Today, her colleagues would like to acknowledge her achievements and thank her for her ongoing commitment to the future of the business.

This is the first in a series of announcements impacting the Montréal market that the firm has planned. Stay tuned for more news this fall!

