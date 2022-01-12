Odgers Berndtson Announces the 2022 Student Finalists Who Will Participate in the CEOx1Day Future Leaders Summit
Jan 12, 2022, 06:00 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The CEOx1Day Future Leaders Summit is designed to close the gap between students and CEOs by identifying promising future leaders and giving them the opportunity to learn business and leadership skills from top Canadian executives.
Today, we are thrilled to announce the 50 student finalists who will participate in the CEOx1Day Future Leaders Summit on February 25, 2022. This class of finalists is an amazing, diverse group of young adults representing communities across the country where they have stood out for their leadership, values, and academic performance.
Congratulations to our student finalists!
Alexa Schena
Alexandre LeBlanc
Alyssa Ahmed
Ananya Kakkar
Arianne Leblanc
Ashley James
Avani Bhardwaj
Benjamin Day
Breanna Andrews
Brendan Smith
Carlinda Lee
Carlos Jarquin
Charles Doray
Christopher Ng
Cristian Mihailescu
Dariia Starishko
David Mwita
Dayoung Kim
Devan Parmar
Dunja Matic
Felix Chan
Gabrielle Kolotinsky
Gurlove Takshak
Hannah Garces-Sloane
Hannah Tang
Iman Berry
Jia Lei Lin
Joseph Nina
Julie Seal
Kristoph Bardos
Massa Mohamed Ali
Melanie Mah
Michal Freedman
Mohamed Dhia Hachmi
Mohit Parmar
Olga Popova
Quang Anh Nguyen
Ritika Saraswat
Samantha Kaiser
Sanovar Bajwa
Seher Sarin
Sheenam Khuggar
Sophie St-Louis
Tailai Wang
Trevor Hofmann
Varsha Rao Guntreddy
Vladislav Gavrilov
Wen Zhang
Yalda Lotfollahi Shabestari
Yasmin Rajwani
The summit will be a virtual event featuring some of our country's most impressive leaders sharing insights about their own career journey, what their organizations need in terms of talent, and how to stand out in a competitive recruitment process. This year's executive participants include:
CEOs & Presidents
- Mike DeGagné, President & CEO, Indspire
- Judy Goldring, President & Head of Global Distribution, AGF
- Nizar Ladak, CEO, Digital Research Alliance of Canada
- Carolyn Spriet, President, Hallmark Canada
- Andrew Waitman, CEO, Assent Compliance
CHROs & Heads of People and Culture/Talent
- Niki da Silva, Global Chief People Officer, Right to Play International
- Nicki Sabapathy, Director, Global Talent, Shopify
- Gordana Terkalas, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Aecon
As we work to welcome a more diverse set of participants, we are also working hard to ensure that the CEOs and CHROs we select match the needs and wants of today's students.
Students are increasingly searching for meaning in their careers and want to work for employers that share their values. We have deliberately sought to include organizations that understand the changing future of work and can help prepare them for what's to come.
Three of this year's eight featured leaders are from not-for-profit organizations, and all of them come from forward-looking companies who are at the forefront of the business world's increasingly progressive approach to social responsibility.
This evolving approach fits directly with Odgers Berndtson's stated purpose: "By placing and developing great leaders, we help to create accountable organizations that foster positive economic, social, and environmental change." The CEOx1Day program is an extension of our vision to develop empathetic, passionate leaders who can positively impact the future of this country.
A special thank you to our program partners The Globe and Mail, TalentEgg, Hogan Assessments, Indspire, and The Canadian Association of Business Students for their ongoing support.
About Odgers Berndtson
Odgers Berndtson is a global integrated leadership advisory firm providing expertise in executive and board search; interim executive search; leadership assessment, coaching, and development; board and team performance; and business strategy consulting.
Our clients come from every shape and size of organization, from start-ups to multinational corporations, and span the private, not-for-profit, and public sectors.
Globally, 1,100+ Odgers Berndtson colleagues support our clients from 67 offices in 35 countries.
