Odgers Berndtson Announces the 2022 Student Finalists Who Will Participate in the CEOx1Day Future Leaders Summit

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The CEOx1Day Future Leaders Summit is designed to close the gap between students and CEOs by identifying promising future leaders and giving them the opportunity to learn business and leadership skills from top Canadian executives.

Today, we are thrilled to announce the 50 student finalists who will participate in the CEOx1Day Future Leaders Summit on February 25, 2022. This class of finalists is an amazing, diverse group of young adults representing communities across the country where they have stood out for their leadership, values, and academic performance.

Congratulations to our student finalists!

Alexa Schena Alexandre LeBlanc Alyssa Ahmed Ananya Kakkar Arianne Leblanc Ashley James Avani Bhardwaj Benjamin Day Breanna Andrews Brendan Smith Carlinda Lee Carlos Jarquin Charles Doray Christopher Ng Cristian Mihailescu Dariia Starishko David Mwita Dayoung Kim Devan Parmar Dunja Matic Felix Chan Gabrielle Kolotinsky Gurlove Takshak Hannah Garces-Sloane Hannah Tang Iman Berry Jia Lei Lin Joseph Nina Julie Seal Kristoph Bardos Massa Mohamed Ali Melanie Mah Michal Freedman Mohamed Dhia Hachmi Mohit Parmar Olga Popova Quang Anh Nguyen Ritika Saraswat Samantha Kaiser Sanovar Bajwa Seher Sarin Sheenam Khuggar Sophie St-Louis Tailai Wang Trevor Hofmann Varsha Rao Guntreddy Vladislav Gavrilov Wen Zhang Yalda Lotfollahi Shabestari Yasmin Rajwani

The summit will be a virtual event featuring some of our country's most impressive leaders sharing insights about their own career journey, what their organizations need in terms of talent, and how to stand out in a competitive recruitment process. This year's executive participants include:

CEOs & Presidents

Mike DeGagné, President & CEO, Indspire

Judy Goldring , President & Head of Global Distribution, AGF

, President & Head of Global Distribution, AGF Nizar Ladak , CEO, Digital Research Alliance of Canada

, CEO, Digital Research Alliance of Canada Carolyn Spriet , President, Hallmark Canada

, President, Hallmark Canada Andrew Waitman , CEO, Assent Compliance

CHROs & Heads of People and Culture/Talent

Niki da Silva , Global Chief People Officer, Right to Play International

, Global Chief People Officer, Right to Play International Nicki Sabapathy , Director, Global Talent, Shopify

, Director, Global Talent, Shopify Gordana Terkalas , Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Aecon

As we work to welcome a more diverse set of participants, we are also working hard to ensure that the CEOs and CHROs we select match the needs and wants of today's students.

Students are increasingly searching for meaning in their careers and want to work for employers that share their values. We have deliberately sought to include organizations that understand the changing future of work and can help prepare them for what's to come.

Three of this year's eight featured leaders are from not-for-profit organizations, and all of them come from forward-looking companies who are at the forefront of the business world's increasingly progressive approach to social responsibility.

This evolving approach fits directly with Odgers Berndtson's stated purpose: "By placing and developing great leaders, we help to create accountable organizations that foster positive economic, social, and environmental change." The CEOx1Day program is an extension of our vision to develop empathetic, passionate leaders who can positively impact the future of this country.

A special thank you to our program partners The Globe and Mail, TalentEgg, Hogan Assessments, Indspire, and The Canadian Association of Business Students for their ongoing support.

About Odgers Berndtson

Odgers Berndtson is a global integrated leadership advisory firm providing expertise in executive and board search; interim executive search; leadership assessment, coaching, and development; board and team performance; and business strategy consulting.

Our clients come from every shape and size of organization, from start-ups to multinational corporations, and span the private, not-for-profit, and public sectors.

Globally, 1,100+ Odgers Berndtson colleagues support our clients from 67 offices in 35 countries.

