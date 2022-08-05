OddSide Arts & Riverside BIA Celebrate with Afraspektion on August 7th, 2022

Afraspektion Celebrates & Highlights the Contributions and Creativity of the Afrodiaspora during Emancipation Month, as part of Sundays at Riverside Common Series

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - This August marks the second year of celebrating Emancipation Month in Ontario. OddSide Arts and Riverside Business Improvement Area (BIA) invite everyone to come together August 7th, 11am-4pm at Riverside Common Park (657 Queen E, just west of Queen/Broadview) in Toronto's Riverside neighbourhood for an opening ceremony and fun day of entertainment and activities.

Afrapekstion ( https://riversidecommonevents-aug7th.eventbrite.ca/ ) invites everyone is welcome to enjoy, free to the public:

11am - Opening ceremony featuring Nenookaasi and libations by Rev. Kemba Byam , hosted by the ever-charismatic Levyi-Alexander J. Love, with words by MPP Peter Tabuns, followed by:

- Curated Market focusing on local Afrodiaspora vendors including food and hand-made goods 11am-4pm - Live music by local artists: Steel pannist Trenyce Sweeney, singer song-writer Markus Aurelyus, and Afro-Caribbean drummer & dancer Emilie Jabouin . PLUS, giveaways, Superhero face-painting and more.

The first 25 visitors will receive a $10 voucher to spend at the Market. This is a great opportunity to support local vendors and shop and eat at the 100+ local businesses in Riverside along Queen Street East. More: https://riverside-to.com/ or follow on Instagram @riverside_bia and @oddsidearts

About Afraspektion:

August 1, 2021, was the first time that Canada officially (by Parliamentary Motion) recognized Emancipation Day, when the Slavery Abolition Act was enacted in 1834 to free enslaved Africans and their descendants in colonies of the Caribbean, Africa, South America and Canada.

Afraspektion celebrates and highlights the contributions and creativity of the Afrodiaspora, and honours the legacy of African Canadians. Afraspektion features family friendly entertainment, art, a curated market, music, and activities.

Afraspektion is curated by Queen Kukoyi and Nico Taylor of OddSide Arts and co-hosted by the Riverside BIA, thanks to support from our generous community supporters: Riverside BIA, Hullmark,Toronto's Arts Council, Government of Ontario, City of Toronto's Main Street Innovation Fund, Government of Canada and FedDev Ontario.

More information about Afraspektion, contact:

Nico Taylor - Executive Director of Communications, OddSide Arts - [email protected]

About Riverside BIA & 2022 Events at Riverside Common Park:

The Riverside BIA, established in 1980, is one of Canada's first BIAs, located along Queen Street East between the Queen Street Viaduct to just past De Grassi Street. Rich in history, green spaces and public art, the BIA includes over 100 unique eateries, retails shops, boutiques and a range of professional services: https://riverside-to.com/

Riverside Common Park at 657 Queen Street East officially opened in October 2021. The Riverside BIA and community are programming regular activations on Sundays in 2022 as part of welcoming everyone to enjoy what our local business district and neighbourhood has to offer. The full schedule of Sundays at Riverside Common is: https://riverside-to.com/riverside-common-events/

For further information: about the Riverside BIA and/or Sundays @ Riverside Common contact: Jennifer Lay - Executive Director, Riverside BIA - [email protected], 416-466-8167