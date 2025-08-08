Odd Burger Reports Record Revenue and Positive EBITDA in Q3 Financial Results

LONDON, ON, , Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCPK: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and a pioneer in plant-based quick service, is pleased to announce that its financial results for its third quarter, ended June 30, 2025, have been posted with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Odd Burger reported its highest quarterly revenue in the Company's history and achieved positive EBITDA, a key indicator that Odd Burger's core operations are profitable.

Financial Highlights – Q3 2025 (unaudited)

Revenue: $1,044,646 — a record high for the Company, representing a 42.8% increase over Q2 2025 and an 18.8% increase over Q3 2024.

— a record high for the Company, representing a over Q2 2025 and an over Q3 2024. EBITDA: $40,407 — a improvement of $282,426 from negative EBITDA of $(242,019) in Q2 2025, marking a key milestone for the Company's profitability.

— a from negative EBITDA of in Q2 2025, marking a key milestone for the Company's profitability. Gross Margin: $443,575 (42.5%) — up from 34.0% in Q2 2025, driven by increased franchise revenue and improved pricing in retail sales channels.

(42.5%) — in Q2 2025, driven by increased franchise revenue and improved pricing in retail sales channels. Net Loss: $(147,905) — a 60% improvement over Q2 2025 net loss of $(372,300) .

— a over Q2 2025 net loss of . Salaries & Wages: $126,658 — reduced by 57% compared to Q3 2024 due to leaner staffing strategies.

— compared to Q3 2024 due to leaner staffing strategies. SG&A Expenses: $222,912 — down $130,569 from Q2 2025.

"Achieving positive EBITDA this quarter marks a critical milestone for Odd Burger," said James McInnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "It validates the strength of our business model and demonstrates that we can scale efficiently while maintaining operational discipline. Surpassing $1 million in quarterly revenue for the first time—paired with strong gross margins—highlights both the growing demand for our offering and the exceptional execution by our team."

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

The following sets forth unaudited financial information for each of the last eight quarters and subsequent abbreviated analysis from the company's MD&A.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 Revenue $1,044,646 $731,337 $727,294 $685,124 Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss $(147,905) $(372,300) $ (272,476) $(1,347,896) Net Loss Per Share $(0.002) $(0.004) $(0.003) $(0.015)









Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 Revenue $879,367 $800,481 $734,373 $883,596 Net and Comprehensive Loss $(120,467) $(383,829) $(275,808) $(1,529,492) Net Loss Per Share $(0.001) $(0.004) $(0.003) $(0.020)

Revenue & Gross Margin

In Q3 2025, revenue rose by $313,309 (42.8%) over Q2 2025 and by $165,279 (18.8%) over Q3 2024, driven by new food processing sales to franchise and CPG channels. Gross margin reached $443,575 (42.5%), up from $248,421 (34.0%) in Q2 2025 and $406,651 (46.1%) in Q3 2024. The margin increase over Q2 reflects higher franchise revenue and pricing increases in CPG distribution.

Salaries, Wages and Professional Fees

Q3 2025 salaries and wages were $126,658, up $55,535 from Q2 but down $166,364 from Q3 2024, reflecting leaner staffing. Professional fees totaled $211,433, increasing from $179,818 in Q2 and $42,818 in Q3 2024, mainly due to legal and investor relations costs. SG&A expenses were $222,912—down $130,569 from Q2, but up $108,535 from Q3 2024, largely due to the prior year's reversal of a $207,747 expected credit loss tied to a re-leased franchise location.

Net Loss and EBITDA

Q3 2025 net loss was $147,905, improving by $224,395 from Q2 2025. Compared to Q3 2024's net loss of $120,461, the result is relatively flat. EBITDA reached $40,407—up $282,426 from Q2's negative $242,019 EBITDA, but $77,161 lower than Q3 2024.

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a franchised vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company that manufactures a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. Its manufactured products are distributed to Odd Burger restaurant locations through its foodservice line and also sold at grocery retailers through its consumer-packaged goods (CPG) line. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food that can be enjoyed at its restaurant locations or at home though its CPG line. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODD" and on the OTCPK under the symbol "ODDAF". For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes statements relating to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, future restaurant openings, potential franchisees, demand for our products and other similar statements. Forward-looking information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to material assumptions with respect to the continued strong demand for the Company's products, the availability of sufficient financing on reasonable terms to fund the Company's capital requirements and the ability to obtain necessary equipment, production inputs and labour. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information include, among others, negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain and grow operations, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, expansion of facilities, competition, availability of raw materials, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the food industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability and product recalls, risks related to intellectual property, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation, as well as the impact of, uncertainties and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by the Company, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release may refer to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

