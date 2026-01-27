Odd Burger Provides Status Update on Annual Filings

LONDON, ON, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") provides the following update with respect to the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025.

This news release follows the Company's prior disclosure dated January 15, 2026, which announced an anticipated delay in the filing of its annual financial statements.

The Company expects that it will be subject to a failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission and other applicable securities regulatory authorities for failure to file, by the prescribed deadline of January 28, 2026, its audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the required CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

The delay in completing the Annual Filings is primarily attributable to the Company's current liquidity constraints, which have affected the timing of the completion of its audit.

If issued, the FFCTO is expected to prohibit trading in the Company's securities until such time as the default is remedied. Upon the completion and filing of the Annual Filings, the FFCTO is expected to be revoked in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company is actively pursuing initiatives intended to improve its financial position, including the disposition of certain non-core real estate assets. While there can be no assurance regarding the timing or completion of such transactions, the Company believes that any proceeds realized may assist the Company in satisfying its outstanding continuous disclosure obligations.

The Company expects to remedy the filing default within the prescribed time period and will provide further updates as appropriate.

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a franchised vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company that manufactures a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. Its manufactured products are distributed to Odd Burger restaurant locations through its foodservice line and also sold at grocery retailers through its consumer-packaged goods (CPG) line. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food that can be enjoyed at its restaurant locations or at home though its CPG line. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODD" and on the OTC under the symbol "ODDAF". For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the anticipated issuance of a failure-to-file cease trade order, the timing of completion of the Company's audit, the timing of filing of the Company's annual financial statements and related disclosure, the anticipated revocation of any cease trade order following the filing of such documents, and the Company's efforts to improve its financial position.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain sufficient liquidity to satisfy outstanding audit and professional fees, the cooperation and availability of the Company's auditors and advisors, and the absence of unforeseen regulatory or operational delays.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information due to risks and uncertainties, including delays in audit completion, changes in the Company's liquidity position, the timing or completion of asset dispositions, and actions taken by securities regulatory authorities or the TSX Venture Exchange.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release may refer to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation

For further information or questions, please contact: [email protected]