Odd Burger Provides Strategic Update

LONDON, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTC: ODDAF) is pleased to provide a strategic corporate update outlining several initiatives designed to strengthen the Company's operating model, enhance liquidity, and support long-term growth across its franchise network.

Transition to Co-Manufacturing Model & Industry-Leading Suppliers

As part of the Company's strategy to improve efficiency and position the Company for future growth, Odd Burger is transitioning away from operating its in-house manufacturing facility, previously managed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Preposterous Foods. Effective December 1st, the Company will begin shifting to an asset-light, outsourced manufacturing model supported by established food manufacturers and innovation-driven suppliers. This model enables Odd Burger to benefit from greater production efficiency, enhanced product consistency, and access to a broader pipeline of innovation -- while eliminating the capital intensity associated with running its own facility.

The decision follows a comprehensive assessment of the Preposterous Foods facility, which has equipment nearing the end of its useful life, limited space to support future production scale, and a lease term that ended on November 30th, 2025. Rather than reinvesting significant capital into a facility that could not meet the Company's growth trajectory, Odd Burger is electing to transition to outsourced production through experienced co-manufacturers and leading industry suppliers.

By partnering with external food technology companies, Odd Burger will be able to leverage advanced production capabilities and outsource research and development to innovators in the plant-based space. This approach allows the Company to bring new products to market more quickly across its restaurant network, while benefiting from improved consistency, potential reductions in cost of goods sold, and access to an expanded innovation pipeline.

In October 2025, Odd Burger conducted a successful trial of a grilled chickUn burger made with Swap Foods' plant-based chicken protein. Swap Foods is widely regarded as a leader in the plant-based space, and customer feedback on the new product has been overwhelmingly positive. The results of this trial gave Odd Burger's operations team strong confidence that transitioning to external suppliers would significantly enhance the Company's menu offering and help drive increased sales across the system.

The transition of Preposterous Foods products to external suppliers will commence in the coming weeks, with new products introduced gradually to ensure a seamless supply chain shift with no disruption to restaurant operations.

"Our transition to external suppliers marks a major step forward in shaping the future of Odd Burger," said James McInnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "By partnering with leading food technology companies, we are transforming Odd Burger restaurants into a true hub for innovation--creating a platform where collaboration can thrive and breakthrough products can reach customers much faster. This approach empowers us to expand our menu, push the boundaries of plant-based cuisine, and unlock a new level of consistency and scalability across our system. We're building not just a restaurant brand, but an innovation ecosystem designed for the next decade of growth, creativity, and global impact."

Focus on Franchise Growth and Systemwide Performance

Odd Burger will intensify its focus on franchise success by investing in operational training, menu consistency, marketing support, and scalable systems that drive strong store-level performance. As part of this effort, the Company plans to collaborate with established plant-based brands and leverage their marketing networks to further increase awareness and expand the reach of the Odd Burger brand.

Demand from prospective franchise partners continues, and the Company remains committed to expanding its footprint with a disciplined, strategic approach. Odd Burger is also pleased to confirm the upcoming opening of its new Woodbridge, Ontario location. Construction at this location is substantially complete, and the final municipal permits are now in the closing stages. Once finalized, the restaurant will proceed into its final pre-opening preparations.

Removing Supply Chain Barriers to Enable U.S. Growth

With the transition to a distributed manufacturing supply chain, the Company is also revisiting its plans to expand into the United States. Previously, exporting products from the Preposterous Foods facility in Canada posed logistical and tariff-related challenges. By leveraging external manufacturing partners, Odd Burger now has increased sourcing flexibility and reduced tariff uncertainty, creating a far more scalable and sustainable foundation for potential U.S. market entry.

Capital Optimization, Strategic Financing and Alternative Revenue Initiatives

As part of its broader shift to an asset-light operating model, Odd Burger is evaluating opportunities to unlock liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet through both traditional and non-traditional capital strategies. This includes the potential monetization of non-core assets -- such as production-related equipment no longer required under the co-manufacturing model and the sale of select underperforming corporate restaurant locations. The goal is to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and reinvest proceeds to produce an alternative revenue stream for the Company. The Company plans to leverage the extensive capital markets experience of its CEO and key stakeholders to effectively deploy this strategy.

Initiation of Legal Action Regarding Westmount Ventures

In October 2025, Westmount Ventures ("Westmount") defaulted on a CAD $1.5 million promissory note owing to the Company, creating significant and unexpected financial challenges for Odd Burger. In response, the Company has adapted its strategy and implemented several operational and financial measures to compensate for the impact of this default.

Odd Burger has retained legal counsel and has commenced proceedings related to this matter. As part of these efforts, the Company's legal representatives have submitted a request to Westmount's brokerage firm seeking to freeze any proceeds from share sales executed by Westmount, as well as to place a hold on any remaining unsold shares pending a judicial determination. These steps are intended to protect the Company's interests and shareholders while legal action progresses. The Company will continue to pursue all appropriate remedies and will provide updates as necessary.

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a franchised vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company that manufactures a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. Its manufactured products are distributed to Odd Burger restaurant locations through its foodservice line and also sold at grocery retailers through its consumer-packaged goods (CPG) line. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food that can be enjoyed at its restaurant locations or at home though its CPG line. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODD" and on the OTC under the symbol "ODDAF". For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes statements relating to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, future restaurant openings, potential franchisees, demand for our products and other similar statements. Forward-looking information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to material assumptions with respect to the continued strong demand for the Company's products, the availability of sufficient financing on reasonable terms to fund the Company's capital requirements and the ability to obtain necessary equipment, production inputs and labour. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information include, among others, negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain and grow operations, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, expansion of facilities, competition, availability of raw materials, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the food industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability and product recalls, risks related to intellectual property, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation, as well as the impact of, uncertainties and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by the Company, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release may refer to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

