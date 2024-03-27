Odd Burger Reports Record Revenue and Files Year End Financials, Management Discussion and Analysis

LONDON, ON, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV:ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE:IA9) is pleased to announce that its financial results for the fiscal year and the fourth quarter, ended September 30, 2023 have been posted with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.

"We are excited to announce that Odd Burger has achieved record revenue for our 2023 year-end financial results and that we have had our highest quarterly revenue of all time in our fourth quarter. Odd Burger increased yearly revenue to $3,243,091 from $2,952,028 the previous year, an improvement of 10.0% while cash flows used in operating activities decreased to $1,249,932 in 2023 from $2,522,012 the previous year, a decrease of 50.4%. In addition, gross margin in 2023 was $843,839 or 26.0% of revenue compared to $554,725 or 18.8% of revenue the year previous, an improvement of 34.3%," says James McInnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger.

"We had an incredibly successful year, despite very challenging economic conditions including high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and lower discretionary spending from consumers. The key to our success has been improving efficiency at our manufacturing facility and corporate restaurant locations and driving growth through expanding our franchise operations. Odd Burger currently has 13 operational locations, with 9 additional locations under construction and 136 locations under development quotas with area representatives in both Canada and the U.S. We also launched our consumer packaged goods (CPG) line into select retailers, which has been extremely well received since launch. In addition to our franchise operations, we see our CPG line as a key component to our future growth, and we are focused on finding ways to expand our production capacity to meet demand without incurring significant capital expenditures. We believe that the alternative protein industry has tremendous potential, and we see Odd Burger as a driving force of innovation and leadership."

The financial results for the year and the fourth quarter ending September 30, 2023:

SUMMARY OF ANNUAL RESULTS



Year 2023 Year 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Total Revenue $3,243,091 $2,952,028 $883,596 $835,779 Loss and Comprehensive Loss ($4,602,106) ($4,285,736) (1,529,492) (1,135,848) Per Share – basic and diluted ($0.05) ($0.05) ($0.02) ($0.01)

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:

The following table sets forth selected financial information for each of the last eight quarters:

Quarter Ended Sept 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Revenue $883,596 $839,963 $738,021 $781,511 Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss $(1,529,492) $(842,074) $(972,561) $(1,257,979) Net Loss Per Share $(0.02) $(0.01) $(0.01) $(0.01)









Quarter Ended Sept 30, 2022 June 30,2022 March 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Revenue $835,779 $787,585 $641,508 $687,156 Net and Comprehensive Loss $(1,135,848) $(938,552) $(1,002,704) $(1,208,632) Net Loss Per Share $(0.01) $(0.01) $(0.01) $(0.01)

The following is an update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on ‎January 30, 2024 by ‎its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, under ‎National Policy 12-203 - Management ‎Cease Trade Orders. ‎ The ‎Company expects to file the ‎ interim financial statements for ‎the period ended December 31, 2023, on or before April 1, 2024. ‎

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a franchised vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company that manufactures a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. Its manufactured products are distributed to Odd Burger restaurant locations through its foodservice line and also sold at grocery retailers through its consumer-packaged goods (CPG) line. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food that can be enjoyed at its restaurant locations or at home though its CPG line. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODD" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "ODDAF". For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

