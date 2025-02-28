Odd Burger Announces First Quarter Financial Results

LONDON, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCPK: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) is pleased to announce that its financial results for its first quarter, ended December 31, 2024, have been posted with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.

"We are extremely happy with our first quarter financial results," says James McInnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "Our focus for the past year has been on building a national chain and expanding our footprint. We have been very successful with this strategy, with 20 units operational across Canada, and our consumer-packaged goods (CPG) line now rapidly growing. As we move forward, our focus is on growing our revenue and continuing to build and deploy the technology that will truly differentiate us from anyone else in our industry."

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

The following sets forth unaudited financial information for each of the last eight quarters and subsequent abbreviated analysis from the company's MD&A.

Quarter Ended Dec 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Revenue $727,294 $685,124 $879,367 $800,481 Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss $ (272,476) $(1,347,896) $(120,467) $(383,829) Net Loss Per Share ($0.003) $(0.015) $(0.001) $(0.004)









Quarter Ended Dec 31, 2023 Sept 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Revenue $734,373 $883,596 $860,020 $738,021 Net and Comprehensive Loss $(275,808) $(1,529,492) $(842,074) $(972,560) Net Loss Per Share $(0.003) $(0.020) $(0.010) $(0.010)

Revenue and Gross Margin

Revenue increased by $42,170 or 6.2% over the previous quarter and was nearly flat, compared to the same period the year previous. Franchise revenues were up $69,425 or 219.5% over the same quarter the year previous, however this increase was offset by certain corporate units being transitioned into franchise-operated units. Franchise units produce less revenue for the Company on a per unit basis but provide an easier pathway for long term growth. The revenue analysis demonstrates a continued shift of the Company's strategy towards a franchise model and growing its CPG business.

Gross margin for the first quarter was $256,938 or 36.6%, an increase of $21,148 over the gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023, of $244,790 or 33.3%. This increase was due to the Company's focus on franchise growth, resulting in improved margins.

Salaries, Wages and Professional Fees

Salaries and wages were $149,476 for the first quarter, a decrease of $128,943 to the $278,430 for the same quarter last year. This decrease is principally due to reduced staffing levels. In particular, there was no full-time CFO in the first quarter of 2024, and the CEO and COO forwent part of their compensation.

Professional fees were $43,211 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $122,107 for the same quarter last year. Professional fees for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were lower than last year due to higher legal fees in the prior year quarter, related to the Company's US expansion initiatives.

SG&A and Net Loss

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter, were $359,159, an increase of $283,365 over the same quarter last year. Much of this increase relates to a reversal of expected credit losses taken in the prior year quarter of $257,534 and were related to a franchised location that was ultimately re-leased. If this one-time adjustment from last year was absent, net loss would have improved by $260,866 compared to the year previous. Regardless, net loss narrowed by $1,075,420 or 79.8% over the previous quarter and was nearly unchanged, compared to the same period the year previous.

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a franchised vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company that manufactures a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. Its manufactured products are distributed to Odd Burger restaurant locations through its foodservice line and also sold at grocery retailers through its consumer-packaged goods (CPG) line. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food that can be enjoyed at its restaurant locations or at home though its CPG line. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODD" and on the OTCPK under the symbol "ODDAF". For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

