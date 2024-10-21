Odd Burger Announces Canadian Locations Update

LONDON, ON, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) is pleased to announce that it is expecting to open 3 new franchised restaurant locations and 1 new franchised food truck within the next two months, bringing its total number of operational units to 21. The Company currently has 17 operational units in Canada including 10 franchised restaurant locations, 1 franchised mobile unit and 6 corporation restaurant locations.

The next location expected to open will be at 4549 Kingston Road in the community of Scarborough, Ontario. Construction is completed and the occupancy permit has been filed. The site is expected to open in early November 2024. Grand opening details will be announced on the Company's social media accounts. The Company is expecting to open its second downtown Toronto location at 229 Church Street by the end of November 2024 once final inspections are complete and an occupancy permit has been issued.

The Company is pleased to announce it is expecting to open two more franchised units in the province of British Columbia. Construction is completed and final inspections are in progress at 2821 Main Street, Vancouver, BC. The Company will also be launching its first food truck in Vancouver, BC. Construction of the food truck is largely complete, and the truck is expected to be operating at select sites in and around Vancouver as well as various festivals and events. Both units are expected to open by December 2024.

Recent Openings Update

The Company is pleased to provide an update on its recently opened locations in Victoria, BC and Ottawa, ON. Both locations have had above average sales since opening with sales on track to hit approximately $1,000,000 in annualized revenue at both locations. "This is a significant milestone and demonstrates the success the Company is having at increasing its average unit volume," says James McInnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "We are excited to continue to build our brand and grow across Canada with our franchise model."

Additional locations under development

The following table details status updates for additional locations under development.

Location Address Status Woodbridge 8470 Highway 27, Vaughan, ON Under construction Toronto, Broadview 731 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON Awaiting completion of landlord work. Edmonton, South 9222 Ellerslie Road, Edmonton, AB Under construction

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a franchised vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company that manufactures a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. Its manufactured products are distributed to Odd Burger restaurant locations through its foodservice line and also sold at grocery retailers through its consumer-packaged goods (CPG) line. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food that can be enjoyed at its restaurant locations or at home though its CPG line. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODD" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "ODDAF". For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

