Odd Burger Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, ON, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) announces that it has appointed Murtaza Chevel as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer effective January 22nd, 2024.

Mr. Chevel holds a Chartered Professional Accountants designation and is a seasoned strategic finance leader with multi-faceted global business experience in corporate finance, debt restructuring, investor relations and franchising. Most recently, he was the CFO of Quesada Franchising of Canada Corporation since January 2020 until it was acquired by Foodtastic Inc. in 2023.

Mr. Chevel's extensive experience over the past three decades includes time with Ernst & Young in auditing, management consulting and corporate finance, and as CFO of two publicly listed entities abroad in the property development and private equity sectors.

"We are delighted to welcome Murtaza to our organization," says James McInnes, CEO & Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "We believe that Murtaza has the right skill set to help Odd Burger in our next phase of growth and will provide us with the strategic leadership needed to achieve our goals."

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a franchised vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company that manufactures a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. Its manufactured products are distributed to Odd Burger restaurant locations through its foodservice line and also sold at grocery retailers through its consumer-packaged goods (CPG) line. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food that can be enjoyed at its restaurant locations or at home though its CPG line. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODD" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "ODDAF". For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com .

For further information: For investor inquiries, please reach out to Odd Burger investor relations at: [email protected]