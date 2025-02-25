OCUFA stands with York U faculty against program suspensions

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA) is troubled by the enrolment suspensions across 20 programs at York University, and concerned it represents the start of a disturbing trend across Ontario's world-class public university system.

Last Wednesday's announcement from York University administration is another shocking reminder that Ontario universities are not receiving adequate funding from the province. With programs like Gender and Women's Studies, Jewish Studies, Indigenous Studies, East Asian Studies, and a series of other cultural studies courses affected, the suspensions at York U directly hinder diverse and inclusive educational offerings available to students and broader mandates, such as Truth and Reconciliation actions.

OCUFA supports the York University Faculty Association (YUFA)'s call for York University to rescind these enrolment suspensions. It also hopes York University administration, and all Ontario university administrations, will avoid future "band-aid" programming solutions that don't ensure academic stability or consider the long-term benefits that diverse and robust university programs provide to the communities they serve. This includes tremendous economic benefits, as the Conference Board of Canada has reported one dollar spent on universities generates $1.40 in economic growth.

"Universities foster higher-earning jobs for students, who in turn stimulate the economies of the communities where they live," says Nigmendra Narain, OCUFA President. "If Ontario continues to receive the lowest level of per-student funding out of any province, we continue to risk losing vital social and economic capital as administrations make drastic decisions about their program offerings."

The decision at York University marks the latest in a series of cuts to programs and resources at Ontario universities. OCUFA encourages university administrations to consider solutions to resolving their financial challenges that consider long-term student recruitment strategies, as well as faculty and academic librarian engagement.

"Universities don't have the luxury of waiting until we have a clearer picture of the next government's priorities to start finding prudent answers for financial shortfalls," says Jenny Ahn, OCUFA Executive Director. "We will continue fighting for adequate provincial funding so university faculty, academic librarians, and students alike can learn in stable and thriving environments."

Ahead of Ontario's provincial election later this month, OCUFA is calling for an 11.75 per cent increase in total provincial university funding annually for five years, just to bring Ontario to the Canadian per-domestic student funding average. OCUFA also implores the province to update its university funding model so it doesn't penalize domestic enrolment and protects faculty and academic librarian positions.

Founded in 1964, OCUFA represents 17,000 professors and academic librarians in 30 faculty associations across Ontario. It is committed to enhancing the quality of higher education in Ontario and recognizing the outstanding contributions of its members towards creating a world-class university system. For more information, please visit the OCUFA website at www.ocufa.on.ca.

SOURCE Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations

