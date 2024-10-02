October is Foster Caregiver Appreciation Month in Alberta: Foster Care Agencies Encourage more Albertans to Become Foster Caregivers and Reduce Misconceptions

Urgent Need for Foster Families in Alberta: Many Albertans Already Have the Everyday Skills and Strength to Help Children in Foster Care to Thrive

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - October is Foster and Kinship Caregiver month in Alberta and a group of foster care agencies operating in Edmonton are encouraging Albertans to consider becoming foster caregivers, while also providing accurate information related to the foster care system in Alberta.

LoveStrong, an association of seven foster agencies supported by Alberta's Ministry of Children and Family Services, empowers individuals to transform lives and build stronger communities through fostering to ensure every child has a stable environment. By recruiting compassionate and dedicated caregivers, they advocate for long-term solutions so that families and communities thrive together through strength, love, and connection.

In Edmonton, there simply are not enough foster caregivers, with many current foster caregivers ending their journey. There are fewer families in the line to step up and fill the need for strong foster caregivers.

"Fostering is more than just opening your home; it's about opening your heart and creating stability for children during a time of uncertainty," says Michelle Meadahl, Committee Member, LoveStrong. "Every child deserves a home where they feel safe and supported, and foster caregivers are crucial to making that a reality."

While becoming a foster family comes with a commitment, it is also an opportunity to help shape the life of a child who needs support. Many potential foster families believe they need special skills or background to be able to become a foster family. The truth is many people already have the needed skills from their everyday life.

"There's this myth that special skills or even infinite patience is needed to become a foster family," says Chris Larsen, Committee Member, LoveStrong. "If you have children of your own, if you are a coach, a teacher, a mentor or can open your home and your heart, you likely already have the skills to be a foster caregiver and support a foster child. What this campaign is about is telling people that they are already fostering in some way, they already have the skills, the strength and the experience to be successful, and we need their help."

Many myths continue to persist about foster care, including the skills needed to succeed. The reality is that many people have the necessary skills already through everyday experiences. Further, many believe that fostering is a long-term or even permanent commitment. In truth, foster care is generally temporary, with the goal of reuniting children with their families. Lastly, there is the idea that foster families are left to navigate challenges on their own. In fact, foster caregivers receive ongoing support, training and resources from social workers and agencies to help them through their fostering journey.

Foster families provide temporary care for children and youth who cannot safely remain in their own homes due to family circumstances. Foster families create a nurturing environment where children can heal, grow and reach their potential.

The priority is always for the child to be safely reunited with their family. The overarching goal of foster care is to provide the highest quality of care for a child while creating space for the family to focus on their healing process and the foster caregivers act as a bridge to continuing connections.

While fostering itself may be temporary, it can develop a lifelong relationship between the child, their family and the foster family. The foster caregivers may become additional aunts, uncles, grandparents or simply be treated like family and can continue a strong relationship with the child, even after the child has been returned to their family.

"Fostering has strengthened our family bond in ways I never anticipated," says Charlaine Pare, an Edmonton foster caregiver. "I've seen kids come in withdrawn and scared and leave with confidence and hope. It's amazing to witness. If you have the capacity to love and the willingness to be a stable presence in a child's life, I urge you to consider fostering. You don't need to be perfect. You just need to be willing to love."

With more children in need of safe and supportive homes, fostering provides a life-changing opportunity to make a difference in a child's life. Foster families are provided compensation and ongoing and accessible supports to help them to navigate situations with the foster child. Foster families remain connected to social workers and other support workers throughout their fostering journey.

For more information on becoming a foster caregiver, please visit: www.lovestrong.ca

About the LoveStrong Foster Connection

The LoveStrong Foster Connection is an association of seven foster agencies supported by the Ministry of Children and Family Services based in Edmonton, Alberta. LoveStrong empowers individuals to transform lives and build stronger communities through fostering to ensure every child has a stable environment. By recruiting compassionate and dedicated parents, they advocate for long-term solutions so that families and communities thrive together through strength, love, and connection. LoveStrong also works to reduce the misconceptions around the foster care system by combatting outdated myths about foster care and providing the latest and up to date information about the system and how it works.

SOURCE LoveStrong Foster Connection

Media inquiries may be directed to: Mike Brown, Worthington PR & Story, [email protected], 587-590-4465