October 2 - The Future of the Public Library

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - rabble.ca is delighted to spread the word about an exciting new series, The Future of the Public Library, by Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellow, Olivia Robinson.

The series investigates how libraries across Canada are re-imagining these public spaces and are contributing in new and innovative ways to improve the social fabric of their communities. The series explores how despite cuts to their funding, libraries continue to make efforts in removing barriers to access and advancing inclusion, including striving for reconciliation and decolonization. The series, which examines Toronto, Edmonton, Kitchener/ Waterloo, and Calgary looks at how libraries are bridging social service gaps and providing space for marginalized and vulnerable patrons.

"Fellowships like this are important because it allows you to expand on topics that aren't otherwise covered in the media. The Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship gave me even more motivation to continue exploring and digging deeper bringing justice to those communities I was reporting on, giving voice to those who didn't have a platform." - Olivia Robinson

Olivia Robinson, rabble.ca 's 2019 Journalism for Change fellow, is a graduate of Carleton University with a master's in journalism, and was recently awarded the role of Joan Donaldson Scholar at CBC.

"The Jack Layton Journalism for Change fellowship is vital to rabble's mission in both advancing voices of social justice journalism in Canada and maintaining a space for developing a new generation of journalists, keen to speak truth to power." - Matthew DiMera, rabble.ca Acting Editor

The Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship supports emerging journalists who are passionate and engaged about developing unique voices in social change reporting and is a project in collaboration with the Institute for Change Leaders. Applications are open for the 2020 Fellowship until October 30, 2019. More information available here: http://www.rabble.ca/about/JournalismForChange.

Read The Future of Public Library series see here: http://rabble.ca/tags/future-public-library.

